Crane Warning Systems Atlanta is a Leading Distributor of RaycoWylie Crane Safety Indicators

The US Distributor partners exclusively with RaycoWylie to provide world-class crane monitoring systems.





Crane Warning Systems Atlanta partners exclusively with RaycoWylie to provide sales, support, service, and parts for the company. The company is dedicated to providing its clients with safety mechanisms that can reduce the risk of crane operations.



Speaking about crane safety systems, a company representative stated, “Every year, crane accidents cause unnecessary loss of life, injuries, and damage worth millions of dollars. While training and inspections are crucial, accidents can still happen because crane operators need assistance during critical lifts. Modern technology has made it possible for crane operators to get the help they need.”



“Even seemingly simple instruments such as two-way radios,” he continued, “can prevent catastrophic accidents. In 2017, for example, two cranes collided with each other in Seoul, killing six workers and injuring 25 others. An investigation following the incident revealed that it was all a result of miscommunication between the crane operator and the person signaling. The worst part is that it could have been easily prevented.”



Investing in modern crane indicators can help companies prevent injury, loss of life, and the heavy costs associated with such accidents. A study revealed that the average major crane-related injury cost over $200,000. Apart from non-compliance fines and worker’s compensation, firms also have to bear the costs of unplanned downtime and potential loss of customers.



Crane Warning Systems Atlanta provides a variety of crane safety instruments ranging from



The company can be contacted using the information below.



About Crane Warning Systems Atlanta

Crane Warning Systems Atlanta is a firm based in Atlanta, Georgia, that has been providing crane warning systems, related products and services since 2001. They specialize in delivering high-quality safety instruments and equipment manufactured by RaycoWylie. The company aims to provide its customers with the best solution that fits their budget and specific needs.



Contact

Web: https://www.cranewarningsystemsatlanta.com/

Email: sales@cwsa.biz

Toll Free Phone Number: 1-877-672-2951

Direct Phone Number: 1-770-888-8083

Fax: 1-678-261-1438

Jeff Beardsley

877-672-2951



https://www.cranewarningsystemsatlanta.com/



