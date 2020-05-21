Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Mobile Mark, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Mobile Mark, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Mobile Mark Announces Antenna Solutions for M2M Infrastructure & Industrial IoT

Mobile Mark offers a number of covert, rugged, omnidirectional and directional site antenna solutions for M2M Infrastructure and Industrial IoT units.

Itasca, IL, May 21, 2020 --(



The antennas are available in many different styles including: Small Embedded and Covert Antennas, mid-sized & Large sized Mobile and Fixed Site Antennas, or robust Infrastructure Antennas. All of these antennas are designed for Cellular M2M and Industrial IoT applications.



The cellular M2M CVL-WLF covert antenna covers all Cellular and LTE networks from 694 MHz to 2.7 GHz, including 4G and LTE. This antenna is notable for its ultra-thin profile, measuring at a depth of less than 1/4” (6 mm). The overall dimensions are approximately 5 3/4” long, in addition to the mounting holes, and 1 ½” wide (146 mm x 38mm).



The over-molded plastic radome is made from a UV stable polyamide, which allows the antenna case to have some flexibility. The radome meets the dust and water ingress rating of IP69, in addition to military and industrial standards for shock & vibration.



The extremely rugged RM-WB1 Wideband Antenna covers the entire sub-6 frequency band from 600-6000 MHz. The “6-2-6” antenna solutions make it possible to connect to any of the current or planned cellular frequency bands that reside at or below 6 GHz. This antenna contains a single element covering 617-960 & 1710-6000 MHz. This includes the new Band 71 at 617-698 MHz, CBRS at 3550-3700 MHz and LAA at 5-6 GHz.



The antenna measures 3.1” (79 cm) tall by 1.7” (43 cm) in diameter. It provides 3dBi gain and can handle up to 10 watts of power. It can be used for either fixed site installation or for mobile installations.



The OD3-700/2700MOD2 is a wide band heavy duty omni-directional antenna. This heavy duty omni-directional antenna has become the go-to antenna for extremely high vibration applications found in M2M infrastructure and industrial IoT settings. It operates on the 694-960 MHz and 1700-2700 MHz frequencies.



Originally designed as point-to-multipoint hub antennas for private networks, this antenna is used on large vehicles where typical mobile antennas are not durable enough. Filled with a microwave grade structural foam to protect the antenna elements, these antennas continue to perform in tough environments. OD-MOD2 Series Antennas keep your vehicles connected to the wireless network for reliable, consistent communications and monitoring.



Measuring at 17.25” (44.4cm) tall, with a radome diameter of 1” (2.25cm), this rugged OD can withstand the harshest environments of snow, wind, rain and ice.



Our entire line of antenna solutions for M2M and Industrial IoT products are available now with full product details on our website.



About Mobile Mark, Inc.



Mobile Mark Antenna Solutions designs and manufactures site, mobile and device antennas for 30 MHz – 6 GHz. Applications include GPS Tracking & Fleet Management, Cellular 4G LTE, 5Gready, WiFi, RFID, Public Safety FirstNet, M2M, Industrial IoT, IoT, Smart City Networks and Autonomous & Connected Cars. Engineering and custom design services are available. Mobile Mark’s global headquarters, which include research facilities and manufacturing plant, are located near Chicago, IL. An additional manufacturing and sales facility is located near Birmingham, UK. For further information visit our website: www.mobilemark.com.



Maryn Williams

847-671-6690



www.mobilemark.com



