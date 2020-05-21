A-Team Group Names Winners of Regtech Insight Awards

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases A-Team Group Press Release

A-Team Group announced the winners of its fourth annual Regtech Insight Awards through a digital event spanning the world’s time zones. The prestigious awards showcase the industry’s leading providers, innovators and drivers of technology-based regulatory solutions, services and consultancy to capital markets participants.

London, United Kingdom, May 21, 2020



Award categories ranged from function-specific (Best Regulatory Data Solution, Best Trade Surveillance Solution, Best Compliance as a Service Solution) to regulation-specific (Best GDPR Solution, Best Software Solution for FRTB) to innovation-focused (Best AI Solution for Regulatory Compliance, Best Innovation Technology for Regulatory Compliance); as well as a special award for Best Regtech Practitioner.



Winners:



Best Sell-Side Regulatory Data Solution - Derivative Services Bureau

Best Buy-Side Regulatory Data Solution - Bloomberg

Best Data Management Solution for Regulatory Compliance - Asset Control

Best GDPR Vendor Solution - Laven Partners

Best Data Solution for FRTB - NeoXam

Best Software Solution for FRTB - TickSmith

Best Vendor Solution for Dodd-Frank - SOTERIA

Best Solution for Securities Financing Transactions Regulation (SFTR) - IHS Markit and Pirum Systems

Best Data Solution for KYC - Bureau van Dijk

Best KYC Software for Client On-Boarding - Fenergo Limited

Best Vendor Solution for Benchmark Regulation - RIMES Technologies

Best Analytics Solution to Address Capital Requirements/Liquidity Risk - Moody's Analytics

Best Vendor Solution for Managing Conduct Risk - MyComplianceOffice

Best Vendor Solution for Managing Operational Risk - Wolters Kluwer

Best Risk Calculation Engine for Regulatory Compliance - Finastra

Best Data Solution for Tax Compliance - SIX

Best Transaction Cost Analysis Solution for Best Execution - smartTrade Technologies

Best Voice and Mobile Recording Solution - Truphone

Best Trade Surveillance Solution for MAD/MAR - NICE Actimize

Best Trade Surveillance Solution for Dodd-Frank Act - Eventus Systems

Best Solution for Records Retention - SteelEye

Best Compliance as a Service Solution - Cappitech

Best AI Solution for Regulatory Compliance - smartKYC

Best Regulatory Alert Management Solution - Caspian

Best Research Management Solution for MiFID II - FactSet

Best Regulatory Reporting Solution - Delta Capita

Best Transaction Reporting Solution (for MiFID II/MiFIR/EMIR) - Kaizen Reporting

Best Vendor Solution for Transactional Reporting (AnaCredit) - ICE Data Services

Most Innovative Technology for Regulatory Compliance - ACA Compliance Group

Best Vendor Solution for Financial Crime - Quantexa

Best Regulatory Consultancy - 3 Lines of Defense Consulting

Editor's Choice Award for Best RegTech Practitioner - Ian Hollowbread, Head of RegTech, ING



More information on the winners can be found at https://bit.ly/RTIAwards2020winners



If you are a solution provider and you would like to be alerted for when the next awards are open, visit, https://bit.ly/RTIAwardsremindme



Andrew Delaney, Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group, said “Congratulations to the winners of this year’s A-Team Group RegTech Insight Awards and thank you to everyone who voted. We are pleased to celebrate the innovation and technology from the industry’s top providers in the rapidly growing regtech landscape. Every year we see exponential growth in participation, which further emphasises the importance of RegTech as a crucial component of the financial services industry.”



For information on the A-Team RegTech Insight Awards, contact:

Leigh Hill, A-Team Group Marketing Operations Manager

