A-Team Group Names Winners of Regtech Insight Awards

London, United Kingdom, May 21, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- This year’s awards demonstrate the rapid growth in the RegTech Sector, with 32 categories and an impressive shortlist of over 250 vendors.
Award categories ranged from function-specific (Best Regulatory Data Solution, Best Trade Surveillance Solution, Best Compliance as a Service Solution) to regulation-specific (Best GDPR Solution, Best Software Solution for FRTB) to innovation-focused (Best AI Solution for Regulatory Compliance, Best Innovation Technology for Regulatory Compliance); as well as a special award for Best Regtech Practitioner.
Winners:
Best Sell-Side Regulatory Data Solution - Derivative Services Bureau
Best Buy-Side Regulatory Data Solution - Bloomberg
Best Data Management Solution for Regulatory Compliance - Asset Control
Best GDPR Vendor Solution - Laven Partners
Best Data Solution for FRTB - NeoXam
Best Software Solution for FRTB - TickSmith
Best Vendor Solution for Dodd-Frank - SOTERIA
Best Solution for Securities Financing Transactions Regulation (SFTR) - IHS Markit and Pirum Systems
Best Data Solution for KYC - Bureau van Dijk
Best KYC Software for Client On-Boarding - Fenergo Limited
Best Vendor Solution for Benchmark Regulation - RIMES Technologies
Best Analytics Solution to Address Capital Requirements/Liquidity Risk - Moody's Analytics
Best Vendor Solution for Managing Conduct Risk - MyComplianceOffice
Best Vendor Solution for Managing Operational Risk - Wolters Kluwer
Best Risk Calculation Engine for Regulatory Compliance - Finastra
Best Data Solution for Tax Compliance - SIX
Best Transaction Cost Analysis Solution for Best Execution - smartTrade Technologies
Best Voice and Mobile Recording Solution - Truphone
Best Trade Surveillance Solution for MAD/MAR - NICE Actimize
Best Trade Surveillance Solution for Dodd-Frank Act - Eventus Systems
Best Solution for Records Retention - SteelEye
Best Compliance as a Service Solution - Cappitech
Best AI Solution for Regulatory Compliance - smartKYC
Best Regulatory Alert Management Solution - Caspian
Best Research Management Solution for MiFID II - FactSet
Best Regulatory Reporting Solution - Delta Capita
Best Transaction Reporting Solution (for MiFID II/MiFIR/EMIR) - Kaizen Reporting
Best Vendor Solution for Transactional Reporting (AnaCredit) - ICE Data Services
Most Innovative Technology for Regulatory Compliance - ACA Compliance Group
Best Vendor Solution for Financial Crime - Quantexa
Best Regulatory Consultancy - 3 Lines of Defense Consulting
Editor's Choice Award for Best RegTech Practitioner - Ian Hollowbread, Head of RegTech, ING
More information on the winners can be found at https://bit.ly/RTIAwards2020winners
If you are a solution provider and you would like to be alerted for when the next awards are open, visit, https://bit.ly/RTIAwardsremindme
Andrew Delaney, Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group, said “Congratulations to the winners of this year’s A-Team Group RegTech Insight Awards and thank you to everyone who voted. We are pleased to celebrate the innovation and technology from the industry’s top providers in the rapidly growing regtech landscape. Every year we see exponential growth in participation, which further emphasises the importance of RegTech as a crucial component of the financial services industry.”
For information on the A-Team RegTech Insight Awards, contact:
Leigh Hill, A-Team Group Marketing Operations Manager
Tel: +44 (0)20 8090 2055 E: leigh@a-teamgroup.com