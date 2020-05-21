Bosch Longevity Inertial Measurement Unit Featured in Sense Connect Control by Future Electronics

Press Releases Future Electronics Press Release

Future Electronics Sense Connect Control e-newsletter is featuring the Bosch BMI090L Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) in the latest issue.

Pointe Claire, Canada, May 21, 2020



The Bosch BMI090L Inertial Measurement Unit(IMU) performs in demanding conditions that require translation of precise movements. This Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit is a 6-axis module that combines a 16-bit triaxial gyroscope and 16-bit triaxial accelerometer in a small package of just 3 x 4.5 x 0.95 mm3.



With its built-in mechanical filter to suppress high-frequency vibrations, the Bosch BMI090L 6-axis IMU is part of many combo sensors that allow ultra-precise orientation and motion tracking necessary for the long lifecycles of industrial applications. The Inertial Measurement Unit targets applications such as white goods, robots, drones, precision agriculture, logistics, asset tracking and Internet of Things (IoT).



About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5000 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



