Alertus Technologies Announces Upcoming "How to" Webinar Series to Help Organizations Improve Mass Notification During the COVID-19 Pandemic

“Organizations all over the world - including schools, businesses, healthcare systems, and government facilities - have been greatly disrupted and impacted by this unprecedented crisis,” said Caroline Kilday, Alertus Director of Marketing and Communications. “Our new How-to Webinar Series was designed to offer a wealth of best practice tips for enhancing communication efforts at a time when effective communication is so crucial for business continuity.”



During Alertus’ multi-session webinar series, attendees will learn how they can use a comprehensive mass notification solution such as the Alertus System to maintain productivity and stay regularly connected with employees. In addition to Alertus experts, a wide range of industry professionals will join in on the conversation to provide their insight for the following “How-to” webinar sessions:



How to leverage Mass Notification System Tools in Essential Workplaces



How to Successfully Return to a Safe Working Environment



How to Effectively Test Your Mass Notification System



Alertus will kick off its first “How-to” webinar this Thursday, May 21, from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., EDT.



