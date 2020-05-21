Light Of The Moon Publishing Releases Anniversary Edition of G.W. Mullins Gay Novel, "Time After Time A Gay Paranormal Love Story"

Press Releases Light Of The Moon Publishing Press Release

G.W. Mullins author of the best-selling novel "Jason And Alexander – The Final Judgement,” returns with the anniversary edition of "Time After Time," a gay novel release, that takes on a trip into the paranormal and the old west. Available in Hardback ISBN: 978-1-64871-754-3, Paperback ISBN: 978-1-64871-755-0 and eBook formats.

New York, NY, May 21, 2020 --(



When he arrives, he finds that he bears a striking resemblance to a man from the past with the same name. In an old abandoned house, Steven puts on a ring that he finds there, and attracts the spirit of a murderer from the past. As events start to take shape, Steven comes face to face with the spirit of a man from the old west. Against his will, the spirit drags him into the past, to replace the murdered man who he looks like. Steven must fight for his life, in a battle to escape the killer of the past, and return to present day life. The story leaves you guessing until the end, waiting to see if Steven can survive long enough to make it home again.



For further information, on his writing visit G.W. Mullins' web site at https://gwmullins.wixsite.com/books. This book is available worldwide online in hardback, paperback, and eBook formats from most online booksellers including: Amazon.com, Kobo, Walmart.com, Target.com, Google Play Book Store, iBooks, Books-A-Million, Barnes and Noble and other retailers worldwide.



G.W. Mullins is an Author, Photographer, and Entrepreneur of Native American / Cherokee decent. He has been a published author for over 5 years. His writing has focused on the paranormal and Native American studies. Mullins has releases several books on the history/stories/fables of the Native American Indians.



Among his books are the extremely successful The Native American Story Book - Stories Of The American Indians For Children Volumes 1-5, The Native American Cookbook, and Walking With Spirits Native American Myths, Legends, And Folklore Volumes 1 Thru 6.



His most recent work includes the new series Rise Of The Snow Queen Book One The Polar Bear King, Messages from The Other Side (a nonfiction book about communication with the dead), and the soon to be released “Convergence” (a post-apocalyptic book multi-series event coming in 2018).



G.W. Mullins

607-296-8117



http://gwmullins.wixsite.com/books



