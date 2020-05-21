Xometry Announces Production of the Origami Face Shield

Press Releases Xometry Press Release

Gaithersburg, MD, May 21, 2020 --(



Xometry has been a go-to manufacturing marketplace for medical device and healthcare companies since the company’s founding in 2014. Xometry has manufactured ventilator components, PAPR respirator parts, CPAP conversions, and now face shields, among many other healthcare innovations. Xometry was able to take the open-source CAD file and scale to mass-production quantities very quickly.



“Manufacturing these facemasks is just one-way Xometry is helping fight COVID-19,” said Aaron Lichtig, Xometry’s Vice President of Growth. “Xometry has always been a reliable and scalable option for our customers, no matter the industry, and the current situation is bringing to light Xometry’s full range of capabilities and the importance of an agile and diverse supply chain.”



Xometry is the ideal manufacturer for products that require elastic capacity and the ability to scale. The vast network of over 4,000 global manufacturers specializing in 3D printing, CNC machining, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, and urethane casting. Xometry not only manufactures parts for medical and healthcare companies, but also works with automotive, aerospace, defense, and consumer products industries. This industry expertise allows for an agile environment where our partners can leverage the demand in all industries and are less reliant on local, industry-specific work.



To learn more about Origami Face Shield or to place a bulk order visit Xometry’s website.



About Xometry

Xometry is the largest marketplace for On-Demand manufacturing, connecting customers with optimal manufacturing solutions through proprietary AI algorithms. Xometry provides custom manufacturing and industrial supply materials to a diverse customer base, ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies around the world. Our international network of over 4,000 partner manufacturing facilities enables us to maintain consistently fast lead times while offering a broad array of capabilities, including CNC Machining, 3D Printing, Sheet Metal Fabrication, Injection Molding, and Urethane Casting. Xometry's customers include BMW, Bosch, Dell Technologies, General Electric, and NASA.

Katie Bisson

240-252-1138



www.xometry.com



