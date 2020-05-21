Jeffrey Posner Returns to Coveted Bryant Park Summer Series Virtually on May 26

Press Releases Yoga Framework Press Release

New York, NY, May 21, 2020 --(



“I am honored to be teaching once again at the coveted Bryant Park Summer Series,” said Jeffrey Posner, prominent yoga teacher and author of Yoga Framework. “The 2020 series is a bit different as all of the yoga classes will take place virtually, but I am just as excited as ever to guide students through the practice from wherever in the world they may be tuning in and I look forward to connecting with viewers in this new way.”



Other yoga teachers on the 2020 schedule include Sara Clark, Dana Flynn, Lauren Taus, Sarah Finger, Bee Creel, Ben Sears, as well as Colleen and Rodney Yee. For the full schedule, please visit www.bryantpark.org/programs/yoga.



About Jeffrey Posner

Jeffrey Posner is an established yoga teacher based in NJ/NY and the creator of Yoga Framework, a new educational framework to reverse engineer and better understand body movements. Posner was certified at Laughing Lotus in New York City under Dana Flynn and went on to study the Katonah Yoga® system under Nevine Michaan. He later obtained his FRC®/FRA® certifications with Functional Range Systems® while at the same time in mentorship with the Ido Portal "Movement Culture" team. An athlete throughout his life, he played lacrosse all the way up to the collegiate level. Through his extensive training, studies, and personal experience, he gained a deep understanding of movement and stretch physiology, which he parlayed into a teaching resource suited for teachers and practitioners of all skill levels, better equipping them to incorporate rehabilitating movement into their classes and/or practice. For more information on Jeffrey Posner, please visit www.jeffreyposner.com.

Kaity Bandura

201-321-2092



yogaframework.com



