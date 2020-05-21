PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Plasti-Block™ Releases New Polycarbonate and ABS Blend


New York, NY, May 21, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Omachron Plastic, producer of the Plasti-Block™ line of plastics have successfully molded a polycarbonate and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene blend of plastic.

This material is ideal for automotive and electronic applications. It is heat resistant and has high impact strength. This material is difficult mold with conventional injection molding machines. However, using Omachron Technologies unique proprietary color blending and molding technology, they have manufactured a high-quality rod with minimal to no internal stress. This process includes drying the virgin material, and injection molding at a temperature and speed that is unique to their technology. The rods have been quality tested to ensure that they are free of voids.

The benefit of blending polymers is an improvement in strength and impact resistance. Polycarbonate is an expensive material due to it’s chemical properties. Blending with ABS reduces cost to consumers, while providing a material that is suitable for heat resistance. The company is currently making 1” x 24” rods with plans to expand sizes to additional diameters, as well as blocks.

Plasti-Block(TM) plastic rods are suitable for producing high quality parts using techniques such as manual and CNC machining, milling, heat gun shaping, bending, etc.

The company is available for custom sizes and blends of materials.
Contact Information
Omachron Plastics Inc.
Nina Conrad
1-833-725-6257
Contact
https://www.plastiblocks.com/

