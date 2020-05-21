Private Placement Markets Introduces Its New "Real Estate Valuations Platform"

Press Releases Private Placement Markets Press Release

Steve Muehler, Managing Member of Private Placement Markets, Today Introduced the Company’s New “Commercial & Residential Real Estate Valuations Platform”

San Francisco, CA, May 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Private Placement Markets' Real Estate Valuations Platform takes a new approach to real estate valuations that is complete changing how this long-practiced real estate function is performed. Private Placement Markets has partnered with, has created through it own in-house processes, and through third-party partnerships, a proprietary valuation platform for both commercial and residential real estate that utilizes the power of Big Data to make real estate valuations faster and more accurate then ever before. Using Public Records, Comparables and other metrics, Private Placement Markets' Real Estate Valuations Platform creates custom, data-driven real estate valuation reports that offer institutional real estate investors "continuous in-depth property valuation information: (not just from a single moment in time, but an ongoing, and continuous valuation reporting system that is constant updating) that finds the most accurate property valuation possible.Additional Information can be found at: https://www.PPMLoans.com; and https://www.PPMDebt.comThe Private Placement Markets is a growing global provider of alternative asset trading, Alternative Trading System ("ATS") technology, listing, information and private / public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Private Placement Markets enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world's first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries.

