iSunshare Released Windows System Optimizer Tool to Speed Up Your PC Performance

iSunshare announced its release of System Genius - the Windows system optimizer to help users remove the junk files and registry files from the computer. Besides, it enables users to free up system disk space with a simple click. And the users can disable the startup items and Windows services quickly within the help of this software.

California City, CA, May 21, 2020 --(



As the system cleanup utility, iSunshare System Genius can be used as the system registry cleaner and junk file cleaner for Windows, which enables users to scan and delete the junk files and registry entries together or separately. Considering the C drive full or low space issue, this software added the one-click free up system drive functions to help users release more space for system drive.



In addition, the users can change the default downloads folder from one drive to another, from C drive to D drive. At the same time, iSunshare System Genius can help to move all download files from HDD to SSD if you have installed two hard drives in the computer. All these are due to the Downloads Transfer function, which is designed to free up space on system drive.



“First of all, we focus on helping users cleaning up windows system disk and make the Windows run faster. And later, more and more people there is slow startup issue on computer regardless of the computer brands, such as Asus, Acer, Samsung, HP, Lenovo and Philips and so on,” said, Benson Lee, the developer of iSunshare System Genius, “ After the discussion with our teammate, we add the solutions to boot up the Windows startup - Startup and System Service section. You can disable the auto startup apps to stop them running at Windows startup. Besides, you can disable the automatically startup services to decrease the boot up time. We also demonstrate the professional suggestion for the Windows service- Enable or disable.”



iSunshare System Genius is an all-in-one Windows system optimizer that helps to clean the junk files, move the downloads folder, disable the startup programs, and manage the Windows services. This software offers free download and three days free trial. What’s more, it is compatible with almost all Windows computer, including Windows 10/8/7/XP and more.



Elina Wu

86-15989093144



https://www.isunshare.com



