Press Releases Harris County Public Library Press Release

Receive press releases from Harris County Public Library: By Email RSS Feeds: Harris County Public Library Will Resume Curbside Pick-Up May 26th, 2020

Harris County Public Library (HCPL) has announced it will resume no-contact, curbside pick-up service starting Tuesday, May 26th, 2020

Houston, TX, May 21, 2020 --(



“We are approaching the reopening of our libraries in phases,” said Edward Melton, HCPL’s Executive Director, “Curbside Pick-up represents a major step forward in the process: making our physical materials, books, CDs, and DVDs, available for checkout.” HCPL has put in place procedures to make sure library items are safe. Based on the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, all items returned to HCPL branches undergo a 72-hour quarantine period before they are available for checkout.



Because Lone Star College campuses are closed until further notice, curbside pick-up will not be available at LSC-CyFair Branch Library and LSC-Tomball Community Library. It will be available at all of HCPL’s other 24 branch locations. Customers of the Cy-Fair and Tomball libraries can take advantage of curbside pick-up by changing their preferred pick-up library in My Account preferences at www.hcpl.net.



Starting Tuesday, May 26, curbside pick-up hours will be Mondays – Thursdays 10:00 am – 6:00 pm, Fridays 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm, Saturdays 10:00 am – 5:00 pm. Baldwin Boettcher Branch Library @ Mercer Park hours will be Monday – Saturday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm. For more information about how HCPL curbside pick-up works, visit the Stay Home, Work Safe FAQ page on the library website.

“Our branch staff dearly misses welcoming customers into the library,” said Melton, “but the need to guard against the continuing threat that Covid-19 poses demands a careful, well-considered plan of action.”



HCPL’s hugely popular annual Summer Reading Program will go virtual this year. HCPL will present its usual wide variety of fun, educational entertainment entirely online. Online programs will range from music and performing arts, to craft, fine arts, gaming, and STEM programs. This year’s Summer Reading Program theme is “Imagine Your Story.” It starts June 1 and runs through August 8. Houston, TX, May 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- In its ongoing effort to provide the best library service while ensuring patrons and staff are safe against the coronavirus, Harris County Public Library (HCPL) has announced it will resume no-contact, curbside pick-up service starting Tuesday, May 26th, 2020. With Curbside Pick-up, library patrons can request books and videos online and pick them up outside their local HCPL branch.“We are approaching the reopening of our libraries in phases,” said Edward Melton, HCPL’s Executive Director, “Curbside Pick-up represents a major step forward in the process: making our physical materials, books, CDs, and DVDs, available for checkout.” HCPL has put in place procedures to make sure library items are safe. Based on the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, all items returned to HCPL branches undergo a 72-hour quarantine period before they are available for checkout.Because Lone Star College campuses are closed until further notice, curbside pick-up will not be available at LSC-CyFair Branch Library and LSC-Tomball Community Library. It will be available at all of HCPL’s other 24 branch locations. Customers of the Cy-Fair and Tomball libraries can take advantage of curbside pick-up by changing their preferred pick-up library in My Account preferences at www.hcpl.net.Starting Tuesday, May 26, curbside pick-up hours will be Mondays – Thursdays 10:00 am – 6:00 pm, Fridays 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm, Saturdays 10:00 am – 5:00 pm. Baldwin Boettcher Branch Library @ Mercer Park hours will be Monday – Saturday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm. For more information about how HCPL curbside pick-up works, visit the Stay Home, Work Safe FAQ page on the library website.“Our branch staff dearly misses welcoming customers into the library,” said Melton, “but the need to guard against the continuing threat that Covid-19 poses demands a careful, well-considered plan of action.”HCPL’s hugely popular annual Summer Reading Program will go virtual this year. HCPL will present its usual wide variety of fun, educational entertainment entirely online. Online programs will range from music and performing arts, to craft, fine arts, gaming, and STEM programs. This year’s Summer Reading Program theme is “Imagine Your Story.” It starts June 1 and runs through August 8. Contact Information Harris County Public Library

Nancy Hu

832-703-9949



www.hcpl.net



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Harris County Public Library