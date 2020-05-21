New Yorker Electronics Announces the Release of New ASC RG-2 Low Voltage Power Capacitors

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases New Yorker Electronics Press Release

New State-of-the-Art Power Capacitor from ASC Capacitors Vastly Improves Power Factor and Voltage Regulation in Low-Voltage AC Power Systems

New Yorker Electronics is a certified authorized distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. New Yorker Electronics is an AS9120B and ISO AS9120:2015 certified source of capacitors, resistors, semi-conductors, connectors, filters, inductors and more, and operates entirely at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. It also functions in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards - verifying that it has implemented industry standards into everyday practices to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International). Northvale, NJ, May 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- New Yorker Electronics has announced the release of the new ASC Capacitors RG-2 Series of Metalized Propylene Low-Voltage Film Capacitors. This top-of-the-line capacitor series is designed for improved power factor correction and voltage regulation on low-voltage AC power systems.These highly reliable devices are constructed in voltages from 230V to 525V. Standard RG-2 capacitors are 50Hz with 60Hz options also available. The standard units are three-phase with delta coil connections; one-phase versions are also available.The ASC RG-2 capacitors are manufactured with specially process metalized polypropylene film, impregnated with non-toxic, non-PCB oil. They are typically designed to suit, with mounting vertically with the bushings on top. To extend its maintenance-free life, the devices are coated with non-corrosive polyurethane resin enamel in Munsell color rotation 5Y7/1. The series meets the latest requirements of IEC 60831-1 and JIS C 4901.The new device joins two other ASC Capacitor low/medium voltage products. The ASC LV-6 is a series of medium-voltage power capacitors. The LV-6 Factor Correction Capacitor employs plastic film only, for superior dielectric strength. The oil-filled capacitors utilize uniquely constructed proprietary electrodes to achieve extremely low loss (as low as approximately 1/3 of conventional ASC capacitors) and a significantly high allowable current.LRB-3 Low Voltage Series Reactors Type is a 50Hz three-phase reactor designed to resolve harmonic issues. By reducing the inrush current from power sources or energized parallel capacitors, the reactors protect capacitors from harmonics. With a six-percent reactance (I5=35%) and an insulation class up to 155°C, the LRB-3 reactor device is available in 210VAC and 400VAC withstanding options.American Shizuki Capacitors specializes in creating made-to-order solutions for unique applications. As a franchise distributor for ASC, New Yorker Electronics handles any custom requests for ASC products. New Yorker Electronics also supplies the entire line of ASC’s DC Filters, AC Filters, Snubbers, Traditional Film Capacitors and Metallized Propylene-Protected Dry Caps for HID Lighting.New Yorker Electronics is a certified authorized distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. New Yorker Electronics is an AS9120B and ISO AS9120:2015 certified source of capacitors, resistors, semi-conductors, connectors, filters, inductors and more, and operates entirely at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. It also functions in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards - verifying that it has implemented industry standards into everyday practices to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International). Contact Information New Yorker Electronics

