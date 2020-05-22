Panasonic PAN1780 Bluetooth LE Module Featured in Sense Connect Control by Future Electronics

Press Releases Future Electronics Press Release

Future Electronics is featuring a series of Panasonic Bluetooth® 5.0 Low Energy Radio-Frequency Modules in the latest issue of Sense Connect Control.

The PAN1780 Series is an improved set of Bluetooth® 5.0 Low Energy RF Modules by Panasonic. Based on the Nordic nRF52840 single-chip controller, this BLE module features an even smarter channel selection algorithm (CSA#2) for improved performance in high interference environments, along with a higher symbol rate of 2 Mbps using a high-speed LE 2M PHY, and a longer range using the LE-coded PHY at 500 kb/s or 125 kb/s.



The new PAN1780 series is ideal in applications that require long range and ultra-low current consumption. In addition, the ultra-low current consumption of the new Panasonic PAN1780 makes this RF Module an ideal choice for battery powered devices.



Stay on top of all sensing and connectivity information in Sense Connect Control, your go-to e-newsletter by Future Electronics. Each edition is packed with product information, datasheets or videos showcasing the most advanced new sensing and connectivity solutions.



About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5000 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



