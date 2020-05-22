Future Lighting Solutions to Host Free LED Lighting Webinar

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Future Electronics Press Release

Future Lighting Solutions is hosting a complimentary webinar on LED Sustainability scheduled for May 27th, 2020.

Pointe Claire, Canada, May 22, 2020



Webinar details:



LED Sustainability in a Volatile Market: How Nichia has recently grabbed the attention of the lighting industry



The rapidly changing market scenario of the commercial lighting market has resulted in declining revenue for many manufacturers and has led to shifts within the industry as manufacturers ultimately look to focus efforts on areas they excel.



In an unstable market where many projects are on hold, global LED supplier Nichia is staying on course. Despite the on-again, off-again U.S. tariff situation and trade conflicts, they continue to produce and invest in the development of new technologies such as backlighting, laser diodes, automotive lighting and more in order to maintain sustainability for customers.



Date & Time: Wednesday, May 27th, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. (EDT)



Registration deadline: May 26th, 2020



You will hear from:



Erik Swenson, General Manager - Nichia America Corporation



Jason Sarkozi, West Coast Sales Manager - Nichia America Corporation



Topics covered will include:



• Understanding and adapting to the ever-changing market landscape

• How Nichia is staying on course through the economic slowdown of COVID-19

• The latest products and innovations that make that happen!



Register for the webinar



About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5000 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com



About Nichia



Nichia has grown in the field of development, manufacturing and sales of fine chemicals, particularly inorganic luminescent materials (phosphors). In the process of the challenging pursuit of brighter luminescent and light-emitting materials, they succeeded in developing and commercializing the super high brightness Blue LED in 1993, and never looked back. Since then, they succeeded in developing the world's first white LED, followed by the successful development of a blue-violet semiconductor laser for the first time in the world. Nichia continues the technological innovation of light source in the field of display, general lighting, automotive, industrial equipment, and medical care & measurement.



Media Contact



Martin H. Gordon

Director, Corporate Communications

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com



514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)

Fax: 514-630-2671

