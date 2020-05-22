Systweak Software Launches “Advanced PC Cleanup” for Windows



Advanced PC Cleanup Keeps Your PC Cleaned, Optimized & Protected

Jaipur, India, May 22, 2020 --(



Some important features of Advanced PC Cleanup are:



Once Click Care - Boosts system performance in a single click.

Junk Cleaner – Identifies and removes useless junk files.

Startup Manager – Allows users to disable unwanted startup items.

Uninstaller – Quickly uninstalls unwanted applications.

Identity Protection - To protect & shield your ID while browsing the Internet.



And more system maintenance & security tools.



“Our idea behind launching a complete optimization suite for Windows users is to help them keep their system organized, stable & fully protected. A dedicated system cleaner like Advanced PC Cleanup can make users' life much easier, they can save a lot of their time & efforts being wasted in removing junk & other unwanted files from different places,” said Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO, Systweak Software.



“Windows users have a reason to rejoice, since most of the features of Advanced PC Cleanup are unlocked. We wanted to develop a tool that is not only convenient for users to clean & optimize their machine, but also provides them a hassle-free experience with an easy-to-use interface. The system cleaner is designed in a way that automatically spots and removes files that occupy the largest storage space. Therefore, users don’t have to manually do anything, just a few clicks & they can enjoy peak performance in no time,” added LK Sharma, Vice President & Product Excellence Manager, Systweak Software.



For more details about Advanced PC Cleanup and its features, please visit its official webpage.



https://www.advancedpccleanup.com/



Sudhir Sharma

+91-141-2243030



http://www.systweak.com



