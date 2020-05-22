MLB Umpires Tell All in New Book by Bill Nowlin

Press Releases Summer Game Books Press Release

Bill Nowlin goes deep with major league umpires in Working a “Perfect Game,” a new book release from Summer Game Books.

South Orange, NJ, May 22, 2020 --(



This landmark book explores the lives of major league umpires with many details about their day-to-day lives now available to fans.



Working a “Perfect Game” is by far the most complete collection of umpire interviews ever assembled, and no book has ever provided such an up close and personal look at the on- and off-field lives of major league umpires.



Bill Nowlin is about as big a name in the world of baseball books there is. Only someone with his access could have gotten so many umpires on board for the project, and only someone of his passion and expertise could have weaved the umpires’ stories into such an entertaining and informative read.



Publisher Walt Friedman adds: “I was thrilled to add Working a 'Perfect Game' to our list, but the book has exceeded my high expectations. Reading the stories of so many umpires’ lives, in their own words, has changed the way I see them and the way I watch baseball.”



Working a “Perfect Game” is scheduled for release on May 27, 2020. With no games in sight for the near future, Bill Nowlin offers a sneak peek into the world of baseball that fans are sure to enjoy.



Media Contact:



Fawn Neun

Marketing Director

Summer Game Books

fneun@summergamebooks.com

Fawn Neun

201-744-0590



www.summergamebooks.com



