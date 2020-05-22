Healing Hotels Hosts Master Class on the Future of Hospitality

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Healing Hotels of the World Press Release

Session to focus on consumer demand for personal transformation in a post-COVID world. Healing Hotels of the World will host a 45-minute master class to explore the role of healing in hospitality, and why consumers are seeking transformation today more than ever.

Cologne, Germany, May 22, 2020 --(



Biging and Roth will explore how healing has become a cornerstone of hospitality, why bringing healing into hospitality will be crucial for people around the world as we move into post-COVID travel, and what consumers will be seeking from their holidays after lockdown. Biging will also speak about how she came to found Healing Hotels of the World, what the core elements of a Healing Hotel are, and who can create a Healing Hotel.



“I founded Healing Hotels 14 years ago, when healing was still a word that was largely misunderstood,” says Biging. “Today, we are the leaders in the growing field of holistic hospitality, with nearly 100 partner hotels around the world, and I’m thrilled to have a chance to share my vision with others who are interested in how they can help bring healing to a world that needs it more than ever.”



Roth was a former senior executive at a major luxury hospitality company before she experienced a major shift, setting out on her personal journey of healing and transformation. In the session, she will join Biging in exploring the ways in which healing and business go hand-in-hand.



“We’ve seen a paradigm shift in terms of what consumers want from hospitality,” says Roth. “Healing has become a new currency, and more than ever, people today want to experience a profound, personal transformation towards a healthier, more fulfilling lifestyle.”



The session, which takes place on 27 May at 15:00 German time, will also include a five-minute meditation, and time will be allotted for questions from participants. Those interested in the master class should RSVP by 22 May to receive log-in details to: meetyou@healing-hotels.com



About Healing Hotels of the World

Cologne, Germany, May 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Hosted by celebrated New York radio personality Valerie Smaldone, the session will feature expert insight from Healing Hotels Co-Founder Anne Biging along with Claudia Roth, Founder and Managing Director of Soul Luxury and Co-Founder of the Healing Summit.

Biging and Roth will explore how healing has become a cornerstone of hospitality, why bringing healing into hospitality will be crucial for people around the world as we move into post-COVID travel, and what consumers will be seeking from their holidays after lockdown. Biging will also speak about how she came to found Healing Hotels of the World, what the core elements of a Healing Hotel are, and who can create a Healing Hotel.

"I founded Healing Hotels 14 years ago, when healing was still a word that was largely misunderstood," says Biging. "Today, we are the leaders in the growing field of holistic hospitality, with nearly 100 partner hotels around the world, and I'm thrilled to have a chance to share my vision with others who are interested in how they can help bring healing to a world that needs it more than ever."

Roth was a former senior executive at a major luxury hospitality company before she experienced a major shift, setting out on her personal journey of healing and transformation. In the session, she will join Biging in exploring the ways in which healing and business go hand-in-hand.

"We've seen a paradigm shift in terms of what consumers want from hospitality," says Roth. "Healing has become a new currency, and more than ever, people today want to experience a profound, personal transformation towards a healthier, more fulfilling lifestyle."

The session, which takes place on 27 May at 15:00 German time, will also include a five-minute meditation, and time will be allotted for questions from participants. Those interested in the master class should RSVP by 22 May to receive log-in details to: meetyou@healing-hotels.com

About Healing Hotels of the World

Healing Hotels of the World is a member-based global brand, encompassing more than 100 of the best healing hotels and resorts around the world. As a leader in the field, Healing Hotels is the first and only global brand of quality member hotels devoted to profound individual change through evidence-based modalities dedicated to healing. Hotel partners follow rigorous standards and criteria, ensuring that wellness for each guest is taken to a deeper dimension through singularly crafted holistic healing programmes. For more information, visit https://healinghotelsoftheworld.com

Contact Information
Healing Hotels of the World

Laura Lucchese

+49 (0) 221 2053 1175



https://healinghotelsoftheworld.com



