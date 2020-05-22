Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Houses of Pain" by Matt Treacy

Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Houses of Pain" – a thriller by Matt Treacy.

Dublin’s corrupt drug underworld is in crisis.



An ageing godfather who holds all the strings sees his legacy under threat from allies who sense his weakness, and the cartel who would take his power. Most of all he fears the consequences of the actions of his unpredictably violent son Jimmy. Commodus to his Marcus Aurelius.



In the maelstrom of horror, an innocent Afghan girl stumbles into the heart of darkness. Into a world of evil without limits. A world protected by those with money and power.



One man - Detective Inspector Conor Hickey - reluctantly stands between the triumph of evil and social order. But he is haunted by his own ghosts. Two girls whose deaths will not allow him to find peace of mind. He must avenge Pakiza Yusufi and allow his own personal spectre to find rest.



Unknown to him, he has secret allies.



Will they prevail?



"Houses of Pain" is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 246 pages

ISBN-13: 9781913653330

Dimensions: 12.9 x 1.6 x 19.8 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B088C59RRF

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/HOP

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About Matt Treacy

Houses of Pain is Matt Treacy’s first published work of fiction.



He has previously published several books on Irish history and sport.



Matt currently works as a part-time journalist.



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



