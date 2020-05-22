LOTM Publishing Releases Anniversary Edition of G.W. Mullins and C.L. Hause Book “Story Teller An Anthology Of Folklore From The Native American Indians”

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Light Of The Moon Publishing Press Release

Best-Selling author G.W. Mullins and Award-Winning Artist C.L. Hause, have released the Anniversary Edition of their highly successful anthology “Story Teller An Anthology Of Folklore From The Native American Indians.” Available in Hardback ISBN 978-1-64871-254-8 and Paperback ISBN 978-1-64516-872-0 and eBooks worldwide.

New York, NY, May 22, 2020 --



Focusing on the categories of Star People, Animal Tales, People Tales, War Tales, Origin Tales and Ghost Tales, this collection boasts over 100 stories of the history of the Native American Indians. Mullins, born of Cherokee descent, endeavored to present a massive view of a lost history, by presenting legends from as many tribes as possible. The result is a tribute to the first people of North America.



Included in this anthology are the stories: Origin of the Sweat Lodge (A Second Story of Scarface), How the Milky Way Came to Be, The Snake with the Big Feet, The Origin of the Pleiades and the Pine, Falling-Star, The Death of Head Chief and Young Mule, Two War Trails, Escape of The Seneca Boys, Scarface / Origin of The Medicine Lodge, Hatcinoñdoñ's Escape from The Cherokee, The Shawano Wars, How the Crow came to be Black, The Creation of the World, How Dogs Came to the Indians, Dance in A Buffalo Skull, How the Crow came to be Black, The Creation of the World, How Dogs Came to the Indians, Dance in a Buffalo Skull, The Beginning of Newness, The Origin of the Society of Rattlesnakes, Origin of the Raven and the Macaw, How Glooskap Found the Summer, The Man Who Was Afraid of Nothing, The Ghosts' Buffalo, The Land of the Dead, The Skin Shifting Old Woman and many more.



For further information, about his writing, visit G.W. Mullins' web site at http://gwmullins.wixsite.com/books. For information on the art of C.L. Hause, visit his web site at http://clarencehause.wix.com/homepage. Books from the Mullins and Hause are available on Amazon.com, Kobo, Walmart.com, Target.com, Google Play Book Store, Books-A-Million, Powell’s City Of Books, Barnes and Noble, Nook and other locations world-wide.



G.W. Mullins is an Author, Photographer, and Entrepreneur of Native American / Cherokee descent. He has been a published author for over 10 years. His writing has focused on the paranormal and Native American studies. Mullins has released several books on the history/stories/fables of the Native American Indians.



Among his books are the extremely successful “The Native American Story Book - Stories Of The American Indians For Children Volumes 1-5,” “The Native American Cookbook,” and “Walking With Spirits Native American Myths, Legends, And Folklore Volumes 1 Thru 6.”



He has released the entire set of his Sci/fi Fantasy Series “From The Dead Of Night” series, including the Best-Selling titles – “Daniel Is Waiting,” and “Daniel Returns.”



His most recent work includes the new series “Rise Of The Snow Queen Book One The Polar Bear King,” “Rise Of The Snow Queen Book Two The War Of The Witches,” the book “Messages from The Other Side” (a nonfiction book about communication with the dead), and the soon to be released “Convergence” (a post-apocalyptic book multi-series event coming in 2020).



G.W. Mullins

607-296-8117



http://gwmullins.wixsite.com/books



