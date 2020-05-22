PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Michael Terence Publishing

Press Release

Receive press releases from Michael Terence Publishing: By Email RSS Feeds:

Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Wolf of Dating" by Kamal El Mokdad


Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The Wolf of Dating" – self-help dating guide by Kamal El Mokdad.

Thame, United Kingdom, May 22, 2020 --(PR.com)-- About The Wolf of Dating:

A self-help dating guide...

Find out how to attract the kind of girl you’ve always wished for. How to fill your life with dates.

Perhaps this is all that any man has ever wanted, and the author explains how it’s all possible.

Whether just starting dating life, or having been dating for some time, "The Wolf of Dating" provides an invaluable advice to become a Wolf of Dating.

"The Wolf of Dating" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 124 pages
ISBN-13: 9781913653293
Dimensions: 12.9 x 0.7 x 19.8 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B088772TFS
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/WOD
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020
More from Kamel El Mokdad on Instagram at: @kamalmkdd

About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.

For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact Information
Michael Terence Publishing
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
Contact
mtp.agency

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Michael Terence Publishing
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help