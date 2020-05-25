PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
AuctionAnything.com Offers Free Setup to Fundraising Clients


Orlando, FL, May 25, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Today, AuctionAnything.com, a pioneer in online auction software, announced the immediate $295 discount for all fundraising event setups to better assist their clients during these times of difficulty. This offer will remain effective until July 15, 2020 to help remove any barriers of entry for organizations wishing to augment their fundraising revenue.

“The idea was to make it as simple, inexpensive and fast as possible for customers to setup and benefit from the use of our online auction software. This discount continues to show our dedication to our clients and their success.” -Dominick Delio, Vice-President, AuctionAnything.com

Founded in 1996, AuctionAnything.com is a pioneer and leading provider of online auction software. Fully hosted and managed, the AuctionAnything.com system provides everything needed to successfully host an online auction for business, fundraising and charity clients. The company continues to enhance and improve the online auction experience and is driven to innovate and enhance its products and the results its clients have come to expect from their online auction tools.

For more information please contact:
John Hotaling
AuctionAnything.com
800-866-8009
Sales@AuctionAnything.com
