AIDA Launches "Nunify" - The Next Generation Virtual Event Platform

AIDA, a leading global event technology company headquartered in Bengaluru, today launched NUNIFY, an exclusive, next-gen virtual event platform that will enable users to seamlessly host multi-dimensional virtual events.

Nunify is a turn-key, virtual event platform for hosting, managing, and attending events, and is accessible 24x7 to broadcast, network, learn and engage. The platform’s unique differentiators include flexible video conference & broadcast options including professional camera broadcast, parallel sessions, sponsor monetisation with ROI, rich analytics dashboard and rich engagement tools such as gamification, virtual rooms, networking, etc. Nunify also provides enterprise-grade security and is ISO 27001 & GDPR compliant.



Sharing his vision for Nunify, Mr Pallav Barah, CEO of Nunify, states that, “The event industry is on the brink of a digital boom similar to what happened in retail, travel & hospitality, payments and social. The need for physical events will continue, augmenting it with virtual is the next 'norm.' We are excited to be at the forefront of this evolution along with our clients. We empathize with challenges we face today, but embrace the innovation for tomorrow. It is time to fight back together."



Nunify boasts of an intuitive, smart & modern UI to reduce clutter for everyone involved and works without the need to download any software. Nunify has been in early access mode for over a month and already hosted over 100 conferences, webinars, corporate training, internal sales meet and tradeshows, in India and globally.



Speaking about the need for such a platform, Mr Gautam Singh, CMO of Nunify, says: “Individuals have always needed communities. Nunify is a platform to unify communities across event networks. Our focus is to digitize engagement & interactions to become an event social network company. We have launched an immersive turn-key solution that can become the backbone for broadcasting, learning, networking and engagement solutions.”



The Nunify team is currently working on adding multiple new features to further enrich the platform. Features like multi-lingual support, ML & AI-powered content recommendations, chat-bot for helpdesk and exhibitors and interactive AR/VR showcases are getting integrated at a fast pace. Apart from this, the team is also working closely with its video infrastructure partners to ensure that their premium virtual product is accessible and affordable to masses.



About AIDA & Nunify

AIDA is headquartered in Bengaluru, India. Over 6+ years, AIDA has supported 3,000+ physical events with virtual engagement and worked with global enterprises. Channelling this expertise into building an engagement-first virtual platform named Nunify, AIDA aims to reshape the event arena with this DIY event app platform for B2B/corporate events, transcending barriers/budgets/languages.



Nunify is a turn-key, virtual venue for managing/attending events; accessible 24x7 to broadcast, network, learn/engage. Trademarking the slogan "Networks Unified," Nunify’s vision is to unite individuals across event networks within its one-stop platform, ensuring top-notch content, interactions, and networking. The platform’s primary goal is to provide an end-to-end experience that values the expectations of every stakeholder.



Gautam Singh

9886231941



https://www.aidaio.com/



