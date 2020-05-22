LowTides Ocean Products Launches “What the Tides Brought In” Series, Promoting Coastal, Eco-Friendly Small Businesses and Non-Profits

Press Releases LowTides Ocean Products Press Release

www.lowtidesop.com Red Bank, NJ, May 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- LowTides Ocean Products introduces “What the Tides Brought In,” a weekly Instagram Live series to interview and promote coastal, eco-friendly small businesses and non-profits. LowTides invites organizations to share their mission and their response to the COVID pandemic to the growing online community on Instagram at @lowtidesocean."We are thrilled to highlight similar organizations in an effort to help others promote their brands and talk about their community outreach programs during the lockdown," said Brenton Hutchinson, LowTides Ocean Products Founder. "The beach is a universal theme. By bringing on a member of a different business or organization to speak, they are able to engage a whole new set of people to get involved, promote small business, and buy local. During this challenging time, we want ensure our shared mission continues to grow and thrive, whether it is clothing made from recycled materials or a non-profit that works to clean our beaches."What began as a simple way to keep their followers engaged while at home, has garnered a strong response and consistent viewership of several hundreds each week. Organizations such as Clean Ocean Action, Surfrider Foundation, Jetty, New England Science and Sailing Foundation have already participated in the 20-minute segments.Just in time for summer season and local beaches reopening, this series brings front and center small businesses that are working to make a difference in our communities and need our direct or indirect support. Recent interviews are available on LowTides’ YouTube and IGTV channel.About LowTidesFounded in 2018, LowTides is the brainchild of Jersey shore native, Brenton Hutchinson, as a way to preserve the beauty of the ocean for future generations. LowTides Ocean Products’ line of stylish beach chairs is the only made with ocean plastics. Growing up along the water’s edge in Sea Isle City, New Jersey to now taking his family there, Brent realized that if nothing is done to stop the ocean pollution, future generations would not be able to do the same. For more information, please visit www.lowtidesop.comContact:Elizabeth AckmannLowTides Ocean ProductsDirector of Marketing856-938-9660eackmann@lowtidesop.omwww.lowtidesop.com Contact Information LowTides Ocean Products

