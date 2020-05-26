Top Marketing Channel During Coronavirus Lockdown Revealed by ClicksInContext

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases ClicksInContext Press Release

Research conducted by digital marketing experts ClicksInContext (https://ClicksInContext.com) with over 50 digital marketers asked which channels the marketing professionals preferred. 45.3% said they preferred email marketing, making it the most popular channel by a large margin.

London, United Kingdom, May 26, 2020 --(



Research conducted by digital marketing experts ClicksInContext with over 50 digital marketers asked which channels the marketing professionals preferred. 45.3% said they preferred email marketing, making it the most popular channel by a large margin.



The next most popular marketing channel was SEO at 22.6%, followed shortly by paid search or PPC at 20.8% - with just 11.3% saying they would choose "all of the above" as their preferred method.



Interestingly, the lockdown may have had a marked effect on respondents’ choices, as it’s widely understood that most marketers make use of a variety of tools to deliver positive outcomes and build campaigns that work on a multi-channel level - something which ClicksInContext say is key.



A company spokesperson for ClicksInContext said: “Digital marketing, like any other business function, has to respond to the conditions within which it finds itself, so it’s natural that marketers’ preferences may shift over time and in response to the global or national mood.



“With the country in lockdown right now, marketers might be taking a more targeted, personal approach, particularly to maintain relationships with existing customers or clients who may be unsure of the effect that coronavirus is having on businesses - so it makes sense that email marketing is currently topping the list.”



But with just over a tenth of survey respondents saying they would take a multi-channel approach to marketing during the lockdown period, do these results reflect a wider belief, or simply a cost-conscious approach during a difficult time for many businesses?



With approximately a quarter of the UK’s businesses (FT.com) closed down due to the coronavirus crisis - and many more being hit financially - it could be that marketers are temporarily simplifying their approach to deliver messaging effectively.



Daniel Boss

+44 800 061 4621



https://clicksincontext.com



