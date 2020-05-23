EMKA UK Address the Medical Device Industry with Stainless Steel Hardware

Press Releases EMKA (UK) Ltd. Press Release

EMKA UK have good stocks of hardware including 316 grade stainless steel items for general medical equipment or devices – ideal for hospital use, as well as for food processing.

Typical applications include hospital beds, hospital air sterilising units, air filtration, etc. where great urgency is presently experienced. Fortunately, it has long been EMKA policy to carry very large stocks of these items, since when a downturn occurs then fragile supply chains contribute to failure of manufacturing schedules and to even greater difficulties in ramping up again in the immediate recovery phase.



EMKA stainless steel locks and latches, - including latches hygiene approved by DGUV - and compression latches, are stocked in depth in the UK for urgent provision to essential projects where delays may cost lives. As the world moves forward to a recovery phase it is likely also that local stock in depth will provide the necessary resilience to help specialist equipment builders recover their businesses and to rebuild production teams. EMKA urge companies seeking specialist hardware to contact them for an ex-stock service.

Andy Billingham

024 7661 6505



https://www.emka.com/products/de_en/quarter-turns/quarter-turns/compression-latch.html



