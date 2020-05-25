Bel Trading & Consulting Ltd. Expands Its Business to Focus on the Optimization of Electricity Generation of Industrial Solar Power Plants

Press Releases Bel Trading & Consulting Ltd. Press Release Share Blog

The company Bel Trading & Consulting Ltd. has vast experience in the construction and operation of various types of solar power plants. Recently, the company switched to projects on optimization of electricity generation parameters at industrial solar power plants in Europe and Asia.





One of the options for increasing the power and efficiency of a solar power plant is the use of tracking systems, which adjust the positioning of solar panels. Such systems change the angle and direction of the solar panels throughout the day, enabling them to follow the sun. The generation of electricity increases by 10-15%. Previously, the tracking systems which automatically position solar panels towards the sun were rarely used because of their high cost. Not any longer. Now, there are moving tracking systems available at the market which are only 10% more expensive than traditional static systems.



Such tracking systems already have proven their reliability in operation and efficiency in use. A slight cost increase of the system fully pays itself within the first year of operation. From the second year of operation, such system increases additional electricity generation, therefore reducing the return of investment period for generation companies.



According to the estimation of Bel Trading & Consulting Ltd., up to 30% of industrial power plants in Europe soon will be based on tracking rotary systems. They will be automatically changing the orientation of the solar panels depending on the position of the sun in the sky.



Bel Trading & Consulting Ltd. always focuses on bringing new processes and advanced technologies to a commercial level. These tracking systems are no exception. Bel Trading & Consulting Ltd. already tested and verified the reliability and effectiveness of such tracking systems based on its own experience in construction and operation solar power plants.



