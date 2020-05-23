Press Releases Chetu Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Chetu Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Chetu Honored as Silver Stevie® Award Winner in 2020 American Business Awards®

Founding Leadership Team Receives Recognition for Sustained Growth, Embrace of Innovation, and Commitment to Providing Value to its Clients

Plantation, FL, May 23, 2020 --(



Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and various industries were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Chetu was nominated in the Founding Team of the Year category for Business Services Industries.



Noted for its sustained double-digit growth, diverse industry expertise, impressive revenue generation, and innovation in technology and support solutions, Chetu received high praise from the judges for its 2019 performance.



“This prestigious award demonstrates the dedication and hard work of the entire Chetu organization,” said Atal Bansal, founder and CEO of Chetu. “Our success is not possible without the incredible work of all of our nearly 1,800 team members around the world.”



More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.



“Despite the toughest business conditions in memory, American organizations continue to demonstrate their commitment to innovation, creativity, and bottom-line results,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “This year’s Stevie-winning nominations are full of inspiring stories of persistence, ingenuity, resourcefulness, and compassion.”



For information on Chetu or to request a consultation, please visit www.chetu.com.



About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global provider of software development solutions and support services. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with a software delivery model suited to its clients’ needs. Headquartered in Plantation, Florida, Chetu has fourteen locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.



About the Stevie Awards:

Conferred in eight distinct programs, the Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.



Media Contact:

Brian Poole

pr@chetu.com

954-342-5676 Plantation, FL, May 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Chetu, a leading developer of custom software solutions, was today named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Founding Team of the Year category for The 18th Annual American Business Awards®.Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and various industries were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Chetu was nominated in the Founding Team of the Year category for Business Services Industries.Noted for its sustained double-digit growth, diverse industry expertise, impressive revenue generation, and innovation in technology and support solutions, Chetu received high praise from the judges for its 2019 performance.“This prestigious award demonstrates the dedication and hard work of the entire Chetu organization,” said Atal Bansal, founder and CEO of Chetu. “Our success is not possible without the incredible work of all of our nearly 1,800 team members around the world.”More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.“Despite the toughest business conditions in memory, American organizations continue to demonstrate their commitment to innovation, creativity, and bottom-line results,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “This year’s Stevie-winning nominations are full of inspiring stories of persistence, ingenuity, resourcefulness, and compassion.”For information on Chetu or to request a consultation, please visit www.chetu.com.About Chetu:Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global provider of software development solutions and support services. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with a software delivery model suited to its clients’ needs. Headquartered in Plantation, Florida, Chetu has fourteen locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.About the Stevie Awards:Conferred in eight distinct programs, the Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.Media Contact:Brian Poolepr@chetu.com954-342-5676 Contact Information Chetu

Brian Poole

954-342-5676



www.chetu.com

10167 W. Sunrise Blvd Suite 200

Plantation, Florida, United States



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Chetu Inc.