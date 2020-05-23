America's Boating Channel Urges Use of Engine Cut-Off Devices

Press Releases America's Boating Channel Press Release

Raleigh, NC, May 23, 2020 --(



The new title debuted on AmericasBoatingChannel.com and America's Boating Channel on YouTube.



"Engine Cut-Off Devices" covers the importance of specialized safety equipment for recreational boating that will shut-down the engine in an emergency situation such as the boat operator falling overboard. Viewers will learn about traditional lanyard type devices and new wireless systems. Also featured are legal requirements for using engine cut-off devices.



America’s Boating Channel videos are now enjoying increased viewership as Americans stay home to protect themselves and others from the COVID-19 pandemic. Screening boater education videos is an excellent way for boaters to prepare for safer experiences on the water.



The service recently completed a six-episode flight of highly viewed weekly online magazine shows called "America's Boating Channel LIVE," designed to help recreational boaters cope with sheltering in place. The entire series can be accessed at bit/lyLIVEBinge.



America’s Boating Channel’s Season Four video titles include “Boater Education,” “Engine Cut-Off Devices,” “Life Jacket Care,” “Cold Weather Boating,” “Behavioral Consequences,” Introducing ATONS” (aids to navigation), “Dispelling BUI Myths“ (boating under the influence), “Life Jacket Labels,” and “Electric Shock Drowning (ESD).”



About America’s Boating Channel

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced by United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. America’s Boating Channel features professionally produced high definition safe boating and boater education videos. As the premier boating organization dedicated to “Safe Boating through Education” since 1914, USPS is America’s Boating Club® – For Boaters, By Boaters™.



Bob Canfield

919-225-0144



https://americasboatingchannel.com



