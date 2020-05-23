School and College Lockdowns: TCS iON™ Offers Free Access to Its Interactive Virtual Classrooms

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Tata Consultancy Services Press Release

TCS iONTM, a strategic unit of TCS, announced that in the wake of nation-wide lockdowns of schools and colleges, it is offering access to the TCS iON Digital Glass Room, a virtual learning platform, free of cost to educational institutes across the country.

Mumbai, India, May 23, 2020 --(



TCS iONTM, a strategic unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, announced that in the wake of nation-wide lockdowns of schools and colleges, it is offering access to the TCS iON Digital Glass Room, a virtual learning platform, free of cost to educational institutes across the country. Using this, educators and students can connect in a safe, secure virtual environment, moving lessons from classrooms to interactive digital glass rooms.



The TCS iON Digital Glass Room is a mobile and web education platform for schools and colleges, that empowers educators to engage with students in real time by sharing lessons, videos, worksheets, assignments and assessments, using interactive methods like polls, debates, quiz, surveys and many more tools. As an add-on, the platform also provides an embedded live classroom, which simulates live classroom teaching.



“These are unprecedented times. With schools and colleges shut down across the country, we want to empower these institutions and help them switch to a virtual mode, so students’ learning journeys can continue uninterrupted on our platform. I do hope large numbers of public and private institutions will take this opportunity to use technology to overcome the disruption,” said Venguswamy Ramaswamy, Global Head, TCS iON. “Our longer term objective is to encourage self-learning and to enable the Indian education system to transition to a digital era where teaching and learning know no physical boundaries. We believe this is the best way to democratize access to education and skill development, and build the human capital needed for India to become a five trillion dollar economy.”



TCS iON Digital Glass Room is available to educational institutes of all types, irrespective of the medium of instruction, Board/University affiliation, or size.



About TCS iON

TCS iON is a strategic business unit of Tata Consultancy Services focused in enabling institutions, government departments and organizations from multiple industry sectors to be efficient in their recruitment/admissions process, learning, skilling and overall business operations with the use of ‘Phygital’ platforms. These are platforms that overlay digital technologies over physical assets. TCS iON delivers this with a unique IT-as-a-Service model, serving clients with the help of best practices gained through TCS’ global experience, deep domestic market exposure along with industry-leading technology expertise.



About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model TM, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.



A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 446,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.



TCS Media Contacts

India

Email: arushie.sinha@tcs.com

Lakshmipriya Raut

91 22 6778 9960



https://www.tcs.com/



