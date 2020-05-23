Nashville Religion Communicators Council Holds Virtual Meeting, Inspires Leaders

Press Releases Religion Communicators Council Press Release

The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications.

Nashville, TN, May 23, 2020 --



In early May, RCC Nashville held its second virtual zoom meeting on the topic of “Presentation Skills for Leaders,” with a seasoned professional who has more than twenty years of communications experience in the fields of journalism and public relations. The Zoom session focused on presentation skills in the age of COVID-19 and helped religious communications professionals gain insight into ways to enhance their speaking skills through the virtual platform.



The last RCC meeting, in April, took place virtually as well, with nearly a dozen Nashville members discussing the response to COVID-19 for faith leaders and faith communities across Tennessee and what this looks like for both small and large congregations.



The RCC has members from every faith group and walk of life including Baha’is, Christians, Jews, Muslims, Scientologists, Sikhs, Hindus and more. The RCC, founded in 1929, is an association of communications professionals who work for and with a diverse group of faith-based organizations in the areas of communications, public relations, advertising and development.



Julie Brinker

615-687-4600



www.religioncommunicators.org/page/nashvillechapter



