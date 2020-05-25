Premier Medical Staffing Services, LLC Announces Move to Larger Office Space

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Premier Medical Staffing Services, LLC Press Release

Milwaukee, WI, May 25, 2020 --(



At just over 7,800 square feet, Premier Medical Staffing Services’ new office location will house the company’s current 40+ corporate employees and is amply provisioned to accommodate future headcount growth goals. Plans are already underway to aggressively grow the company’s travel nursing, long term care nursing and correctional nursing staffing programs in the Milwaukee metropolitan area and nationwide. The new space will also accommodate Premier Medical Staffing Services’ affiliate company, Premier Physician Services LLC and their non-profit partner, Heroes for Healthcare.



“When my husband, Mark, and I started this business 18 years ago in our family’s living room, we never could have envisioned where this adventure would take us,” said Laura Hanoski, Owner and Managing Member of Premier Medical Staffing Services. “From the bottom of our hearts, we are grateful for every client, clinician and employee that we have had the privilege to work with. We look forward to many more opportunities to work together in the years to come.”



“Milwaukee is known throughout the country for its innovative hospitals and healthcare facilities,” said Mark Hanoski, Owner of Premier Medical Staffing Services. “We are honored to be a part of such a well-respected and wonderfully supportive community. We are fully committed to continuing to provide the exceptional service that has become synonymous with the Premier name.”



Despite the recent economic downturn brought about the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, Premier Medical Staffing Services is firmly committed to providing its clinicians and corporate employees with quality employment opportunities. As the economy and the healthcare industry rebound from this temporary setback, Premier Medical Staffing Services will be ready and able to help clients source the highly experienced clinicians they need to deliver on their promise of exceptional patient care.



About Premier Medical Staffing Services, LLC



Katy Konkel

800-439-7012



https://premiermedstaffing.com/



