Future Electronics Introduces Microchip Demonstration Boards for Medical Manufacturers

Future Electronics is featuring Microchip demonstration boards in the latest edition of The Edge.

Pointe Claire, Canada, May 23, 2020 --(



As medical cases worldwide have soared, so too has the demand to design smart, connected and secure IoT-enabled medical devices. Future Electronics is featuring Microchip development boards to help medical manufacturers meet those requirements and apply advanced microcontrollers and Bluetooth modules to various medical technologies.



Vibrating Mesh Nebulizer Demonstration Board



Microchip's single-chip vibrating mesh nebulizer demonstration board is ideal for cost-effective drug delivery devices and has many advantages, such as a small size, portability, quiet operation, short treatment times, battery operation, increased output efficiency and minimal residual volume.



Connected Wearable Activity Monitor Demo Board



Microchip's Ultra Low-Power or ULP Connected, Wearable Activity Monitor Demonstration Board can be used as the starting point for the design of more advanced activity and biometric measurement devices in medical home monitoring, patient tracking and drug delivery compliance devices.



Connected Thermometer Demonstration Board



Microchip's Connected Thermometer Board showcases the ability to apply advanced MCUs and Bluetooth modules for premium performance and connectivity. The technology is now being integrated into many consumer products such as connected fitness and medical activity trackers.



Stay on top of all technology-based information on different components in The Edge, your go-to e-newsletter by Future Electronics. Geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products, each edition is packed with product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, automotive and more.



Visit http://www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe to receive the latest issues of The Edge newsletter and always stay up to date with the latest innovations of the technology world. To see the entire portfolio of products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5000 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



Media Contact



Martin H. Gordon

Director, Corporate Communications

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)

Fax: 514-630-2671

Martin H. Gordon

514-694-7710



https://www.futureelectronics.com

237 Hymus Boulevard

Pointe Claire, Quebec H9R 5C7

Canada



