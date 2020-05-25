Oyes Labs LLC Has Launched Shared Basket, Grocery Pooling for Shopping & Delivery Platform, on May 23, 2020

Shared Basket eliminates the effort and money spent on grocery delivery. It leverages the most important and abundant asset a store has, customers. Shared Basket encourages the customers who visit a grocery store to also deliver grocery for friends and neighbors.

Dublin, CA, May 25, 2020 --(



Walmart

Costco

Safeway

Target

99 Ranch Market

Indian Grocery Stores (All generic Indian grocery stores)

Sprouts Farmers Market

Whole Foods



Shared Basket guarantees store prices.



Users pay exactly what they pay at the stores by reconciling store receipt amounts.



Shared Basket is a “Complete” App. It has all the elements required to have a seamless Grocery Shopping and pooling experience.



Here is a brief comparison of how using Shared Basket compares to other Grocery shopping methods, this is how Shared Basket works:



Users create a shopping group by adding friends and neighbors to the group.

User add the products they want from the multiple stores on Shared basket.

All the members of the shopping group see each other’s shopping list, curated by stores.

The member who visits the store first, purchases the groceries ordered by others in the group.

Whenever the friends meet, they exchange the groceries bought for each other.

All the balances are settled within Shared Basket.



Users can use Shared Basket to:



Pool Grocery-buying with friends

As a Grocery List

Share/Borrow excess grocery with friends, reducing Wastage

Compare prices of products across all major grocery stores

As a digital wallet to keep all receipts and coupons searchable

As a dashboard to keep a check on Grocery spending



Oyes Labs plans to roll out Shared Basket worldwide in a phased approach. The first phase launched in May, 2020, is for users in United States. Phase two, planned for June, 2020, would be for users in India. Europe and the rest of the world is planned for CY2021.



Users in the U.S. can start using the app, Free of cost, either by going to sharedbasket. com and can sign up there, or install the iPhone, iPad app from the Apple App store. Dublin, CA, May 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Shared basket currently supports 8 US grocery stores:WalmartCostcoSafewayTarget99 Ranch MarketIndian Grocery Stores (All generic Indian grocery stores)Sprouts Farmers MarketWhole FoodsShared Basket guarantees store prices.Users pay exactly what they pay at the stores by reconciling store receipt amounts.Shared Basket is a “Complete” App. It has all the elements required to have a seamless Grocery Shopping and pooling experience.Here is a brief comparison of how using Shared Basket compares to other Grocery shopping methods, this is how Shared Basket works:Users create a shopping group by adding friends and neighbors to the group.User add the products they want from the multiple stores on Shared basket.All the members of the shopping group see each other’s shopping list, curated by stores.The member who visits the store first, purchases the groceries ordered by others in the group.Whenever the friends meet, they exchange the groceries bought for each other.All the balances are settled within Shared Basket.Users can use Shared Basket to:Pool Grocery-buying with friendsAs a Grocery ListShare/Borrow excess grocery with friends, reducing WastageCompare prices of products across all major grocery storesAs a digital wallet to keep all receipts and coupons searchableAs a dashboard to keep a check on Grocery spendingOyes Labs plans to roll out Shared Basket worldwide in a phased approach. The first phase launched in May, 2020, is for users in United States. Phase two, planned for June, 2020, would be for users in India. Europe and the rest of the world is planned for CY2021.Users in the U.S. can start using the app, Free of cost, either by going to sharedbasket. com and can sign up there, or install the iPhone, iPad app from the Apple App store.