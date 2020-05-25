PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Oyes Labs LLC Has Launched Shared Basket, Grocery Pooling for Shopping & Delivery Platform, on May 23, 2020


Shared Basket eliminates the effort and money spent on grocery delivery. It leverages the most important and abundant asset a store has, customers. Shared Basket encourages the customers who visit a grocery store to also deliver grocery for friends and neighbors.

Dublin, CA, May 25, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Shared basket currently supports 8 US grocery stores:

Walmart
Costco
Safeway
Target
99 Ranch Market
Indian Grocery Stores (All generic Indian grocery stores)
Sprouts Farmers Market
Whole Foods

Shared Basket guarantees store prices.

Users pay exactly what they pay at the stores by reconciling store receipt amounts.

Shared Basket is a “Complete” App. It has all the elements required to have a seamless Grocery Shopping and pooling experience.

Here is a brief comparison of how using Shared Basket compares to other Grocery shopping methods, this is how Shared Basket works:

Users create a shopping group by adding friends and neighbors to the group.
User add the products they want from the multiple stores on Shared basket.
All the members of the shopping group see each other’s shopping list, curated by stores.
The member who visits the store first, purchases the groceries ordered by others in the group.
Whenever the friends meet, they exchange the groceries bought for each other.
All the balances are settled within Shared Basket.

Users can use Shared Basket to:

Pool Grocery-buying with friends
As a Grocery List
Share/Borrow excess grocery with friends, reducing Wastage
Compare prices of products across all major grocery stores
As a digital wallet to keep all receipts and coupons searchable
As a dashboard to keep a check on Grocery spending

Oyes Labs plans to roll out Shared Basket worldwide in a phased approach. The first phase launched in May, 2020, is for users in United States. Phase two, planned for June, 2020, would be for users in India. Europe and the rest of the world is planned for CY2021.

Users in the U.S. can start using the app, Free of cost, either by going to sharedbasket. com and can sign up there, or install the iPhone, iPad app from the Apple App store.
Oyes Labs
Shanu Gupta
650-600-0339
https://sharedbasket.com

