GeoComm Celebrating Twenty-Five Years of Empowering Customers to Create Powerful 9-1-1 and NG9-1-1 System Public Safety Grade GIS Data

About GeoComm: About GeoComm: GeoComm was founded in 1995 to provide county governments with turnkey emergency 9-1-1 development services. Over the subsequent 25 years, the company has grown to serve local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping to keep more than 100 million people safe. Today, GeoComm has a national reputation as a leading provider of public safety GIS systems that route emergency calls to the appropriate call center, map the caller’s location on call taker or dispatcher maps, and guide emergency responders to the scene of the accident on mobile displays within police, fire and ambulance vehicles. Our NG9-1-1 GIS solutions provide GIS data quality control, transformation, and aggregation services as well NG9-1-1 system emergency call routing. To learn more about GeoComm, please visit www.geo-comm.com St. Cloud, MN, May 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- This year GeoComm, an industry leader in public safety location-based solutions, is excited to reach an important company milestone by celebrating their twenty-five year anniversary of empowering their customers to create public safety grade GIS data to be used in their 9-1-1 and NG9-1-1 systems.When founded in 1995, GeoComm provided turnkey emergency services to local county governments and throughout the years has grown to not only serve local county governments but also, regional and statewide government agencies as well as some military agencies spanning forty-nine different states, protecting more than 100 million people. Through these customer partnerships GeoComm has been able to execute their company mission of helping protect lives and property by providing essential, innovative, location-based solutions to public safety professional during emergency situations."We congratulate GeoComm on their 25th anniversary. Montgomery County, Iowa began working with GeoComm in 1995 shortly after they began serving the public safety industry. We were one of their first customers and are proud to still be a customer today. Throughout the years GeoComm has remained diligent at helping us navigate the complexities of the 9-1-1 industry as they have evolved, and we thank them for their ongoing commitment to helping their customers.” - Jackie Laire, Communications Supervisor, Montgomery County, Iowa.“Thank you to all of our customers who have helped us grow over these last 25 years. We are honored to serve customers to address their GIS needs and to help them in their critical missions of saving lives and protecting property. Thank you for continuing to partner with us, especially during these challenging times. We couldn’t do this without you and look forward to serving you for the next 25 years.” - John Bryant, GeoComm President and CEO.As the customer base has grown over the years, so has the number of GeoComm employees. Starting with just a few employees in 1995, GeoComm has grown to have a national headquarters in St. Cloud, Minnesota, a West Coast Office in Albany, Oregon, as well additional sales and project team members scattered across the United States.GeoComm will be spending the remainder of 2020 thanking our customers for their continued partnership and celebrating twenty-five years of steady growth. Visit www.geo-comm.com to learn more about GeoComm and how public safety grade GIS data empowers public safety personnel during an emergency situation.About GeoComm: About GeoComm: GeoComm was founded in 1995 to provide county governments with turnkey emergency 9-1-1 development services. Over the subsequent 25 years, the company has grown to serve local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping to keep more than 100 million people safe. Today, GeoComm has a national reputation as a leading provider of public safety GIS systems that route emergency calls to the appropriate call center, map the caller’s location on call taker or dispatcher maps, and guide emergency responders to the scene of the accident on mobile displays within police, fire and ambulance vehicles. Our NG9-1-1 GIS solutions provide GIS data quality control, transformation, and aggregation services as well NG9-1-1 system emergency call routing. To learn more about GeoComm, please visit www.geo-comm.com Contact Information GeoComm

