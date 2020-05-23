Sharp Grossmont Gives Local Students an A+ in Empathy and Appreciation

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Santa Fe Christian Schools Press Release

Fifth grade students at Santa Fe Christian School send drawings and notes of gratitude to health care workers at Sharp Grossmont Hospital, sparking Operation Appreciation.

“I was blown away by the students’ response,” said Nixon. “We’d been learning what it means to think about others and I thought writing thank you notes to medical workers would help put this idea into practice. I wanted them to realize that there are people out there still working, and in some cases, sacrificing their personal safety in order to keep others safe and healthy.”



“It’s impossible not to smile when you see their work and read their sentiments,” says Bruce Hartman, director of marketing and communications at Sharp Grossmont. “There was much effort put into each picture, and their words show so much appreciation. I know it is having a positive impact on everyone here at the hospital, from front-line caregivers to the staff who support them.”



The students were so inspired by this assignment that many began mailing notes to other frontline workers and some created their own business, selling art or bracelets to raise money for those in need. Nixon formalized Operation Appreciation and, each week, will encourage her students to thank someone who is out working to help the community each week. She is also sharing the idea with fellow teachers at SFC.



SFC teachers f​ocus on how to best serve their students, promoting learning in a new way. ​SFC teachers use hands-on and interactive lessons to engage each student at their level. They creatively execute interactive and compelling lessons using a variety of technological applications. ​In the midst of COVID-19, ​teachers, and even coaches, continue to mentor and encourage each student frequently. This includes finding meaningful ways to inspire their students to demonstrate gratitude and appreciation for others.



About Santa Fe Christian Schools

About Santa Fe Christian Schools

Santa Fe Christian Schools (​http://www.sfcs.net)​ is a private preschool through 12​th​-grade college preparatory school located in Solana Beach, California. SFC was awarded the National Blue Ribbon Award as an Exemplary High Performing School by the Department of Education for the Lower School, Middle School and most recently the Upper School. The school has a 100% four-year college acceptance rate and graduates are accepted into top colleges and universities across the nation. SFC is accredited by both the Western Association of Schools and Colleges and the Association of Christian Schools International.

