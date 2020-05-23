Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases IX Power Press Release

Receive press releases from IX Power: By Email RSS Feeds: IX Water Launches SEC Regulated Crowdfunding for Products to Treat Wastewater Produced by Oil and Gas Industry

IX Power Clean Water, Inc. announced today that it is raising funds through a SEC-regulated crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine (StartEngine.com/Ix-Water) to enter the market with its machines that clean highly contaminated water produced by oil and gas recovery, mining, and other industries.

Golden, CO, May 23, 2020 --(



The oil and gas industry generates 150 billion barrels of natural wastewater each year. IX Water’s advanced system treats a wide variety of dangerous pollutants in industrial wastewater such as organic hydrocarbons, heavy metals, and dissolved salts, which are all hazardous to human health.



Instead of disposing of the toxic water underground or in surface ponds, or treating it with even more chemicals, IX Water cleans the water so it can be used again. The cleaned water meets or beats the stringent standards set in the U.S., European Union, and China.



Oil and gas companies currently spend $75 billion per year to treat naturally produced wastewater. IX Water costs at least 50 percent less than traditional treatment and disposal methods and it creates a new source of clean water for reuse by industry, recycled for other uses, or discharged to the environment. IX Water’s goal is to provide clean water for 50 cents to $1 per barrel.



The technology was invented by scientists at the world-renowned Los Alamos National Laboratory in a unique collaboration with New Mexico Tech and the University of Texas to provide an economical, efficient, and complete system to treat oil and gas produced water.



To learn about the raise, visit www.StartEngine.com/Ix-Water.



IX Power Clean Water, Inc. was founded by IX Power LLC, a technology commercialization and product development firm spun-out from Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico. Offices for IX Power Clean Water are located in Golden, Colorado and Dalian, China. Visit https://IxWater.com/.



About StartEngine

StartEngine is the largest equity crowdfunding platform in the US and the first mover in the industry. They have raised over $125 million for over 300 businesses on their platform to date, and helped more companies raise capital than any other platform. StartEngine is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) as a funding portal and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”). Investing involves the risk of loss. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Investments in private companies are particularly risky and you should only consider investing if you can afford to lose your entire investment and are willing to live with the ups and downs with the industry in which you invest. www.StartEngine.com Golden, CO, May 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- — IX Power Clean Water, Inc. announced today that it is raising funds through a SEC regulated crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine (StartEngine.com/Ix-Water) to enter the market with its machines that clean highly contaminated water produced by oil and gas recovery, mining, and other industries.The oil and gas industry generates 150 billion barrels of natural wastewater each year. IX Water’s advanced system treats a wide variety of dangerous pollutants in industrial wastewater such as organic hydrocarbons, heavy metals, and dissolved salts, which are all hazardous to human health.Instead of disposing of the toxic water underground or in surface ponds, or treating it with even more chemicals, IX Water cleans the water so it can be used again. The cleaned water meets or beats the stringent standards set in the U.S., European Union, and China.Oil and gas companies currently spend $75 billion per year to treat naturally produced wastewater. IX Water costs at least 50 percent less than traditional treatment and disposal methods and it creates a new source of clean water for reuse by industry, recycled for other uses, or discharged to the environment. IX Water’s goal is to provide clean water for 50 cents to $1 per barrel.The technology was invented by scientists at the world-renowned Los Alamos National Laboratory in a unique collaboration with New Mexico Tech and the University of Texas to provide an economical, efficient, and complete system to treat oil and gas produced water.To learn about the raise, visit www.StartEngine.com/Ix-Water.IX Power Clean Water, Inc. was founded by IX Power LLC, a technology commercialization and product development firm spun-out from Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico. Offices for IX Power Clean Water are located in Golden, Colorado and Dalian, China. Visit https://IxWater.com/.About StartEngineStartEngine is the largest equity crowdfunding platform in the US and the first mover in the industry. They have raised over $125 million for over 300 businesses on their platform to date, and helped more companies raise capital than any other platform. StartEngine is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) as a funding portal and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”). Investing involves the risk of loss. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Investments in private companies are particularly risky and you should only consider investing if you can afford to lose your entire investment and are willing to live with the ups and downs with the industry in which you invest. www.StartEngine.com Contact Information IX Power Clean Water

Kato Gesellschafter

303-277-9520



IxWater.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from IX Power Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend