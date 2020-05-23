Digital Defynd Launches 1000 Free Courses to Help Professionals Beat Corona Career Crisis

Press Releases Digital Defynd Press Release

San Francisco, CA, May 23, 2020 --(



The free courses have been released in tie up with well renowned global universities, MOOC providers and teachers. Professionals can choose courses from a variety of subjects right from business, finance, healthcare, digital marketing to web development, data science, robotics, among others.



Speaking on the development, Digital Defynd Founder Prateek Shah said, “We had been witnessing a growing interest of students and professionals looking for free courses during Covid lockdown and realised how important skill-building will become because of the global crisis. Through our partnerships with multiple learning platforms and universities, we have put together a list of over one thousand free to learn online courses that will definitely help professionals advance in their careers.”



Some of the free courses launched on the platform include:

1. Free Digital Defynd 1000+ Courses

2. Free Certification Courses

3. Free Ivy League Courses

4. Free University Courses

5. Free Digital Marketing Courses

6. Free Web Development Courses

7. Free Drawing Courses

8. Free Google Courses

9. Free Excel Courses

10. Free Writing Courses



“Corona may be a health crisis, but its ramifications will be felt loud and strong across industries for some time to come. Employees and small businesses are worst affected during such a time, and therefore reskilling becomes an important task to face the challenges that lie ahead. Through these free courses we intend to lend an extended hand to people in time of need,” Prateek added.



Other than free courses, students and professionals of all age groups can choose from a wide variety of 74,000 skill-building programs on Digital Defynd. The company attracts over a million potential learners each month and is recognized as one of the world’s largest e-learning search engine.



About Digital Defynd:

