Lightweight, Ultra-Flat Capacitor Ideal for Drones, RPVs and Other Critical Functions

New Yorker Electronics Distributing New ULP Series Capacitor that "Single-Handedly" Replaces Large Arrays of SMT Capacitors.

Northvale, NJ, May 23, 2020 --(



Now, circuit designers can use a single component, saving space, weight and cost while improving dependability. Energy density of over 0.4 J/cc enables the use of a single component instead of an entire array of SMT capacitors. This improves circuit reliability while achieving high capacitance on the board.



Due to its light weight, the ULP is ideal for use in portable devices and is well-suited for a wide range of applications where height profile, board space, weight and reliability are critical design factors. The ULP is offered in package heights of 2.2 and 3.2mm. Capacitance values range from 500µF to 24,000µF. Working voltages range from 4 to 63 WVDC with an operating life of 3,000 hours @ 85°C. Unlike solid tantalum capacitors, type ULP capacitors do not require voltage derating.



Housed in a highly durable nickel-silver case, the low-profile capacitor is rated at 10g for vibration withstand. As thin as 2.2mm, the ULP Series capacitors are easy to design-in. With flat ribbon-lead style terminations, it is even possible to mount the device off-board -- providing added design flexibility in order to maximize available space.



Developed by Cornell Dubilier and distributed worldwide by New Yorker Electronics, the ULP breaks away from the cylindrical designs usually associated with aluminum electrolytic capacitors. The design is an outgrowth of the company’s over twenty years of experience in the manufacture of aerospace-grade flat capacitors.



Features & Benefits:



• 2mm or 3mm profile

• High energy density .4 J/cc

• Replaces banks of solid tantalum chips

• 3000hr life @ 85°C without voltage derating

• REACH Compliant Fuse protection



Applications:

• Bulk storage in portable devices

• Disk drives

• Portable instruments and medical monitors

• IoT remote monitoring devices

• Compact power supplies

• Drones and RPVs

• Video monitors, displays



As a franchise distributor for Cornell Dubilier, New Yorker Electronics supplies the full line of Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors, AC Oil Filled Capacitors, DC Oil Filled Capacitors, Film Capacitors, MICA Capacitors, Ultracapacitors and Supercapacitors.



Mark Pappas

201-750-1171



www.newyorkerelectronics.com

209 Industrial Avenue

Northvale, New Jersey 07647

USA



