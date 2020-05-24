During Coronavirus Pandemic, ViridisChem, Inc. is Offering a Free One Month Subscription for Its Flagship Product

Press Releases ViridisChem, Inc. Press Release

San Jose, CA, May 24, 2020



To help this situation, ViridisChem, Inc. San Jose, CA (https://www.viridischem.com) is offering a free one month subscrition for its flagship product “Chemical Analyzer” that provides comprehensive toxicity information of every known or unknown chemical, including new drug targets and their analogs and metabolites. Please refer to the company website and click on the “Register” button. Here is a short introduction to



ViridisChem offers a powerful AI driven cloud software platform that provides toxicity evaluation in real-time of every chemical and mixture covering even new drug-targets and proprietary chemicals. It has built the world’s largest toxicity database with over 90 million chemicals and 2.5 billion properties, comprehensive experimental data repository, and regulatory data covering more than 135 global regulatory lists. Utilizing this comprehensive information its product Chemical Analyzer visually shows chemical’s toxicity implications (environmental, health and safety) to help non-toxicologists (chemists and engineers) make environment-friendly decisions. By using this product during early medicinal chemistry research, scientists can identify high-risk drug-targets and find their less toxic analogs and metabolites, even before they study the molecule. ViridisChem customers include a number of pharmaceutical and chemical companies in the US and Japan, and premier universities.



Having this information available through an easy-to-use online product, when lab experimentation and access to toxicologists is difficult, can help scientists during this difficult time.



Due to its unique offering of the most comprehensive toxicity database and ability to provide toxicity evaluation of any chemical in real-time, ViridisChem has received recognition by several international organizations, including United Nations Environmental Program (UNEP) that validate the relevance of ViridisChem solutions, and show that the company is making extraordinary progress in providing the right solutions. The company also received the “Launch Chemistry Innovation Challenge 2016” award that was co-sponsored by the international organizations like Launch.org, Estée Lauder, Nike, Ikea, eBay, Target, American Chemical Society Green Chemistry Institute, and many other partner organizations. During their National Conference held in 2018, American Chemical Society (ACS) also selected ViridisChem to participate in its “Innovation Fair.”



