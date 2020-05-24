The Digital Group Announces Release 59 of Digital HRMS

Press Releases The Digital Group Press Release

The Digital Group (T/DG) announced the Release 59 of its product Digital HRMS in the second week of May, 2020.

The Digital HRMS team has been working to bring up frequent releases to add to the functionalities, user experience, as well as the look and feel of the platform. There are quite a few new features and enhancements to look forward to in the new release.



· Implementation of toggle feature to show and hide Left Menu bar on the Home Page.

· Implementation of a more precise Search Employee functionality.

· Introduction of changes in the workflow of employee Resignation Pullback request approval.

· Introduction of new features on the HR Help Desk Request page.

· Implementation of more precise categorization of skills in the Add Skills section.

· Provision for the Manager to see the Recruiter Name to whom particular RRS has been allocated.



With the continuous updates to the platform and new functionalities being added every few weeks, the Digital HRMS team has its focus on creating a new user experience for their users. There are, reportedly, many new updates and features in the pipeline, that will be live in the upcoming releases of Digital HRMS.



Princeton, NJ, May 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Digital Group (T/DG) announced the Release 59 of its product Digital HRMS in the second week of May, 2020. The release is all about key updates in different modules. The previous release was about new features and functionalities added to the Recruitment and TimePort modules.

The Digital HRMS team has been working to bring up frequent releases to add to the functionalities, user experience, as well as the look and feel of the platform. There are quite a few new features and enhancements to look forward to in the new release.

What's New

· Implementation of toggle feature to show and hide Left Menu bar on the Home Page.

· Implementation of a more precise Search Employee functionality.

· Introduction of changes in the workflow of employee Resignation Pullback request approval.

· Introduction of new features on the HR Help Desk Request page.

· Implementation of more precise categorization of skills in the Add Skills section.

· Provision for the Manager to see the Recruiter Name to whom particular RRS has been allocated.

With the continuous updates to the platform and new functionalities being added every few weeks, the Digital HRMS team has its focus on creating a new user experience for their users. There are, reportedly, many new updates and features in the pipeline, that will be live in the upcoming releases of Digital HRMS.

About Digital HRMS

Digital HRMS is an end-to-end employee management solution, developed by The Digital Group, that can be customized to meet the needs of every business. It's an ideal HR partner that empowers your workforce, simplifies your operations and drives your business goals. Now, you can get full access to Digital HRMS with real data, free for 90 Day.! Visit the website www.digitalhrms.com or drop an email to sales@thedigitalgroup.com.

Contact Information
The Digital Group
Raviraj Majgaonkar
+91 20 66532051
www.thedigitalgroup.com

