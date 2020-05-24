GiftWaley.com Drives Growth with Brand Tie-Ups and New Business Collaborations

Press Releases GiftWaley Press Release

Bengaluru, India, May 24, 2020 --(



GiftWaley.com, a niche online gifting store is driving such brand tie-ups before its operation launch in Bangalore. The online store is also in talks with multiple corporate gifting brands for tie-ups to support and help them reach a wider audience across the country through its online platform. Showcasing the importance of brand tie-ups for growth during and after the end of this pandemic, the founders say, “The only way to balance the effect of the pandemic is to maximize brand collaborations and bring innovative products to support the need of time. We have recently tied-up with brands like Ambrane India, Fuzo India and couple of others to strengthen our portfolio in Electronic Gadgets, Premium segment of accessories and a range of household gifting categories.” -GiftWaley.com



The brand also recently announced its launch in the upcoming weeks with Bangalore as its initial target market.



About GiftWaley

