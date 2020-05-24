Nashville Religion Communicators Council to Hold First In-Person Meeting Since COVID-19 Outbreak in June

Press Releases Religion Communicators Council Press Release

The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, the meetings shifted from in person gatherings to virtual zoom meetings once a month. The last meeting of this nature took place in May on the topic of “Presentation Skills for Leaders,” with a seasoned professional who has more than twenty years of communications experience in the fields of journalism and public relations. The Zoom session focused on presentation skills in the age of COVID-19 and helped religious communications professionals gain insight into ways to enhance their speaking skills through the virtual platform.



On June 9th RCC Nashville members are planning their first in person gathering to take place as a tour of Dismas House, which has the mission to “foster community awareness and understanding of the challenges and obstacles formerly incarcerated men face upon reentry by providing a system for personal transformation and growth as they transition back into society,” according to its website. Dismas House is committed to ensuring the safety of RCC members in addition to their residents. They are keeping up with current recommendations concerning social distance and proper cleaning and sanitizing. With their new space they are able to spread guests out, and also have disposable masks and gloves available.



The RCC has members from every faith group and walk of life including Baha’is, Christians, Jews, Muslims, Scientologists, Sikhs, Hindus and more. The RCC, founded in 1929, is an association of communications professionals who work for and with a diverse group of faith-based organizations in the areas of communications, public relations, advertising and development.



Julie Brinker

615-687-4600



www.religioncommunicators.org/page/nashvillechapter



