Culture Journeys

Unique Summer Camp Concept, Culture Journeys Slashes Rates, Moves to Online Teaching, Invites Culture Experts to Teach Children


Virtual summer camp concept that teaches global awareness and cultural sensitivity to children ages 6-14. Taught by two college professors. Open to all US children. Zoom sessions will be in PST time zones. Half and full-day sessions available. Multiple camp and siblings discounts available. This year's camp will take kids on a virtual journey to parts of Europe, Asia, Africa and North America. Several guest experts have been invited to teach global arts and crafts, theater, dance & music.

Los Angeles, CA, May 24, 2020 --(PR.com)-- This year, Culture Journeys is offering three online weekly camp programs that focus on global awareness. Founded by two college professor-moms motivated by the lack of culture appreciation camps in Los Angeles, the now-virtual programs provide unique opportunities for kids ages 6-14 to learn about various cultures of the world.

“Attending a Culture Journeys summer camp is a wonderful way for kids to learn about cultural sensitivity,” says Dr. Mugdha Yeolekar, Co-Founder, Culture Journeys. “In our virtual camps, kids learn about global music, dance, theater, food, dress, geography and world languages. We encourage creativity, celebrate diversity, and share lived experiences. We also bring in several guests from various cultures to introduce campers to those cultures.”

All of Culture Journey’s 2020 half and full-day sessions are online. To ensure that all kids have the chance to experience camp, Culture Journeys has drastically reduced camp fees until June 1.

For more information about the camp concept, please visit www.myculturejourneys.com. Check out the video gallery to explore the activities. Learn about the founders and the unique camp sessions.
Culture Journeys
Komal Kapoor
646-400-8542
www.myculturejourneys.com

