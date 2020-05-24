Unique Summer Camp Concept, Culture Journeys Slashes Rates, Moves to Online Teaching, Invites Culture Experts to Teach Children

Virtual summer camp concept that teaches global awareness and cultural sensitivity to children ages 6-14. Taught by two college professors. Open to all US children. Zoom sessions will be in PST time zones. Half and full-day sessions available. Multiple camp and siblings discounts available. This year's camp will take kids on a virtual journey to parts of Europe, Asia, Africa and North America. Several guest experts have been invited to teach global arts and crafts, theater, dance & music.

“Attending a Culture Journeys summer camp is a wonderful way for kids to learn about cultural sensitivity,” says Dr. Mugdha Yeolekar, Co-Founder, Culture Journeys. “In our virtual camps, kids learn about global music, dance, theater, food, dress, geography and world languages. We encourage creativity, celebrate diversity, and share lived experiences. We also bring in several guests from various cultures to introduce campers to those cultures.”



All of Culture Journey’s 2020 half and full-day sessions are online. To ensure that all kids have the chance to experience camp, Culture Journeys has drastically reduced camp fees until June 1.



