Press Releases Microexcel Press Release

Receive press releases from Microexcel: By Email RSS Feeds: Microexcel Successfully Implements Enhanced Trip Management System and Flight Planning for a Leading Global Aviation Services Provider

Secaucus, NJ, June 03, 2020 --(



The client, a leading force in the Aviation Services market segment, faced several disruptions and inaccuracies caused by their prevalent legacy system. The client was also apprehensive of dependency on a legacy system and the eventualities related to challenges with upgrading and migrating data, leading to business-critical data loss and a threat to business.



This realization of imminent risk to business triggered the need for implementing a robust, single unified system to streamline operations and provide access to the data from across the globe. With these key business objectives in mind, the client sought to identify and onboard a partner who can help them meet their business by:



· Implementing a robust cross-functional ERP as a replacement of their legacy system

· Addressing compatibility issues between the legacy systems, platforms, and databases

· Delivering a one-stop-shop for end-to-end execution covering planning-production-result monitoring



Microexcel qualified to partner with the client for this Custom Software Development initiative based on the expertise and customer-centric solution approach to offer TCO and ROI.



Post the complete analysis of the existing landscape and detailed consultative discussions, Microexcel’s solution approach aimed at developing a robust ERP solution capable of attaining and leveraging real-time data and providing effective control over industrial, financial, and business-critical activities by deploying best of technology through the experienced cross-functional team. The solution implementation lifecycle covered designing, architecture, development, testing, and delivery of the Trip Management System and Flight Planning. To ensure the success of the project, every critical activity was monitored very closely. Detailed steps involved in this project execution were:



· Integration

· Data Modeling

· API Development

· UI/UX Development

· Angular Services

· Quality Assurance

· Project Management



Within 210 days, Microexcel accomplished the development and implementation of ERP solutions to the client.



About Microexcel:

Microexcel is a global leader in providing innovative and comprehensive software solutions & services for enterprises worldwide. Founded in 2001, Microexcel provides full consulting, services, and support to clients in the areas of Microsoft, SAP, Quality Assurance and Testing, Digital, Infrastructure, Staffing, Cloud, and Interactive Services. Secaucus, NJ, June 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Microexcel Inc., a global provider of technology solutions and services, today announced the successful implementation of enhanced Trip Management System and Flight Planning for a leading aviation services company.The client, a leading force in the Aviation Services market segment, faced several disruptions and inaccuracies caused by their prevalent legacy system. The client was also apprehensive of dependency on a legacy system and the eventualities related to challenges with upgrading and migrating data, leading to business-critical data loss and a threat to business.This realization of imminent risk to business triggered the need for implementing a robust, single unified system to streamline operations and provide access to the data from across the globe. With these key business objectives in mind, the client sought to identify and onboard a partner who can help them meet their business by:· Implementing a robust cross-functional ERP as a replacement of their legacy system· Addressing compatibility issues between the legacy systems, platforms, and databases· Delivering a one-stop-shop for end-to-end execution covering planning-production-result monitoringMicroexcel qualified to partner with the client for this Custom Software Development initiative based on the expertise and customer-centric solution approach to offer TCO and ROI.Post the complete analysis of the existing landscape and detailed consultative discussions, Microexcel’s solution approach aimed at developing a robust ERP solution capable of attaining and leveraging real-time data and providing effective control over industrial, financial, and business-critical activities by deploying best of technology through the experienced cross-functional team. The solution implementation lifecycle covered designing, architecture, development, testing, and delivery of the Trip Management System and Flight Planning. To ensure the success of the project, every critical activity was monitored very closely. Detailed steps involved in this project execution were:· Integration· Data Modeling· API Development· UI/UX Development· Angular Services· Quality Assurance· Project ManagementWithin 210 days, Microexcel accomplished the development and implementation of ERP solutions to the client.About Microexcel:Microexcel is a global leader in providing innovative and comprehensive software solutions & services for enterprises worldwide. Founded in 2001, Microexcel provides full consulting, services, and support to clients in the areas of Microsoft, SAP, Quality Assurance and Testing, Digital, Infrastructure, Staffing, Cloud, and Interactive Services. Contact Information Microexcel

Amit Kumar

(201) 866-6789





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Microexcel