Eno Consulting Group Joins Cisco’s Award-Winning Partner Program

Delray Beach, FL, May 24, 2020 --(



Eno is known in the Telecommunications industry for providing enterprise Mobility solutions, SD-WAN Solutions, and EDGE Computing Solutions. “We are very excited to work with Cisco,” said Dion Taylor, Managing Partner, Eno Consulting Group. “Teaming up with Cisco to provide next generation telecom infrastructure technologies is an exciting development for our company, our current and future clients, and our other partners.”



This endeavor is in response to the market gap in vendors who fall short of providing end-to-end solutions and services. Offering a comprehensive telecommunications solution comes with significant time and cost savings—savings which the company looks to pass the savings onto their clients. “Eno does the hard work for our clients,” says Taylor, “we partner with market leading technology providers, we invest in training, and we hire subject matter experts all in an effort to address the needs of our clients and our partners.”



About Eno Consulting Group

Founded in 2016, Eno is fast growing IT Services and Solutions firm. Its Solution Design, Engineering and Project Delivery capabilities is known for getting customers to their desired results on-time, on-scope, and on-budget. The company’s mission is to "deliver successful outcomes for our Clients, Partner, and our Community by delivering solutions and services with the highest level of integrity and competence."



Eno currently serves currently serves over 30 clients in the U.S. It has won numerous awards for its Solution Design and Engineering Lab. For more information about Eno, visit its website at www.enocg.com.



About Cisco Systems

Founded in 1984, Cisco is the maker of the popular networking, connectivity, and security solutions. Learn more about Cisco at www.cisco.com.



For more information please contact:



Alex Avery

55 SE 2nd Ave.

Suite 7

Delray Beach, Florida 33444



Phone: 561.303.3421

Alex Avery

614-969-9134



https://enocg.com



