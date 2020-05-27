Cogran Releases Charts, a New Way to See Data in Cogran Systems

Cogran now offers a range of the most commonly used reports in chart view. These visualizations make it easy to truly comprehend the information in Cogran’s extensive reports, allowing easy-at-glance understanding of trends and relational information.





Cogran's parks and recreation management software, camp management software, and sports league management software now includes charts for a range of the most commonly used reports about finances, registration data, and facility management data. These visualizations make it easy to understand the information in Cogran’s extensive reports, allowing easy at-a-glance understanding of trends and relational information.



Cogran’s new charts bring data to life with stunning visualizations. Charts transform the data into easy, at-a-glance visualizations, enhancing our reporting tools.



The charts are responsive, which means that they look great on any mobile device used to access Cogran. They also flex at a click, so that columns can be hidden. For a detailed view of the numbers, a click shows the hard data attached the to the chart.



Charts are colorful, but also accessible for the colorblind. Cogran has an option to add unique textures to each item in the chart, setting them apart without relying on color.



Not all charts work for every occasion. That’s why Cogran allows users to choose from a variety of chart views, with dynamic abilities to show and hide data at a click: Line, Bar, Pie, Donut, Polar area



Product Availability

Cogran's charts have rolled out into every Cogran 2020 Parks and Recreation Management Software, Sports League Management Software, and Camp Registration Softare installation.



