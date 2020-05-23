Wm. E. Martin & Sons Co., Inc., Receives Extension to Their BRC Global Standards for Agents and Brokers Certification Due to COVID-19

Press Releases Wm. E. Martin & Sons Co., Inc. Press Release Share Blog

www.martinspices.com Roslyn, NY, May 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Wm. E. Martin & Sons Co., Inc., one of the largest importers of spices and allied products in the United States, has received an extension to their certification for the BRC Global Standards (BRCGS) for Agents and Brokers due to COVID-19. Based on guidance by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), BRCGS has temporarily allowed extensions of certifications for up to six months for sites with restricted onsite access. The extension is based on a risk assessment by the certification body and validated and verified through the exchange of relevant documents and an interview.Wm. E. Martin & Sons Co., Inc. was awarded the BRC Agents and Brokers certification extension on April 2, 2020 by the certification body Kiwa Agri Food of the United Kingdom. Wm. E. Martin & Sons Co., Inc. has been certified to the BRCGS Agents and Brokers standard since 2015 and has achieved grade AA, the highest grade possible, since the introduction of the grading system in 2018 with issue 2. The standard is recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) and recognized worldwide.About Wm. E. Martin & Sons Co., Inc.Founded in 1917, Wm. E. Martin & Sons Co., Inc. is one of the oldest importers of spices in the United States, carrying a full line of spices, seeds, herbs and allied products for the food trade.About the BRC Global StandardsThe BRC Global Standards (BRCGS) is a leading brand and consumer protection organization, used by over 29,000 certificated suppliers in over 130 countries, with certification issued through a global network of accredited certification bodies. BRCGS' Standards guarantee the standardization of quality, safety and operational criteria and ensure that manufacturers fulfill their legal obligations and provide protection for the end consumer. Certification to BRCGS' Standards is now often a fundamental requirement of leading retailers, manufacturers and food service organizations.About Kiwa Agri FoodKiwa Agri Food is an accredited United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS) Certification Body that performs audits against the BRC standards throughout the world.Contact:Blake MartinWm. E. Martin & Sons Co., Inc.Tel: 516-605-2444Fax: 516-605-2442mail@martinspices.comwww.martinspices.com Contact Information Wm. E. Martin & Sons Co., Inc.

