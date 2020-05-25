Suria International Announced Expanded Operations in Canada and UK

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Suria International Services Pte. Ltd. Press Release

Suria International has recently opened new offices in Canada and the UK.

Singapore, Singapore, May 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Coronavirus outbreak has forced many enterprises to shut their operations across the world. All industry sectors have taken a brunt of this dreaded pandemic, and the IT sector is no exception. However, some technology companies have managed to survive amid the lock down and sinking economy, and a few of them have taken a bold and ambitious step of expansion. A Singapore-based, leading IT company, Suria International Services is one such company.

Suria International has recorded its strong presence in the highly competitive technology domain. The company has shown its capability to adapt to new changes in the fast-paced IT sector. Since inception, Suria International has maintained its tradition of grabbing opportunities worldwide. Be it the addition of new services or revamping the existing website, the management's real-time decision has always helped the company to stay ahead of the curve.

In today's trying times, when many technology service providers opt for cost-cutting measures or reducing their resources, Suria International has taken an expansion route while sailing against the wind. The company has opened new corporate offices in Canada and the UK to serve global clientele more effectively. Recently, the company's spokesperson has informed about this expansion activity in these words, "At Suria International, we thrive by maintaining the client-oriented approach. Since inception in the year 2011, we have taken a number of steps to serve our global clientele more effectively. Be it establishing a development center in India or adding services like AR and VR app development, we always strive to keep the pace with challenging scenario and competitive IT environment. These days, the world economy is struggling and many enterprises want to battle against the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic with the help of technology. We just want to lend a helping hand by providing the best-in-class IT solutions in the domains of mobile app and web development.

"Our new offices in Canada and the UK will serve this objective for our company, and we will serve our clients in a better way by focusing on these two regions."

Company's CEO, Mr. Jimi Desai seems very enthusiastic about the opening of two new offices. He said, "This year 2020 is very eventful for Suria International. As we are combating against coronavirus, technology can show us a ray of hope. Whether it is an implementation of work-from-home concept or maintaining productivity amid the lock down, cutting-edge tools and technologies can always help any enterprises across the world irrespective of scale and size. At Suria International, we endeavor to bring a smile on the faces of our corporate clients, and by expanding our reach in two big countries Canada and the UK, I am sure that we will gain success. My team of efficient and dedicated developers is always ready to serve our esteemed corporate clients." He concluded with a signature smile.

Suria International is driven by values of transparency and business ethics. The company's prime objective behind this expansion is to reach more clients rather than getting an edge over its peers in these trying times.

Key Services Offered by Suria International:
· Enterprise Mobility
· Cross-platform App Development
· AR and VR App Development
· PWA Development
· E-Commerce Web Development
· Custom Website Design and Development

To know more about the company and its services, please visit its website.

Contact Information
Suria International Services Pte. Ltd.
390 Victoria Street
#02-25 Golden Landmark Shopping Complex
Singapore 188061
Email: business@suriainternational.com

Mr. Dhaval Borse

+65 9425 5353



https://suriainternational.com/index.html



