XcodeClub.com Adds New Cloud Mac Servers with 6GB and 8GB Memory Options

Montreal, Canada, May 25, 2020 --(



Cloud Mac computers are a cost-efficient alternative to buying a physical Macintosh computer. They enable the user to build, test and publish apps and indie games to Apple Appstore without buying a Mac.



XcodeClub.com Cloud Macs has fast servers in Canada and Europe, with latest MacOs deployed on all machines.



Pricing



XcodeClub.com Cloud Mac Servers start at $30/month for 4GB or RAM machine

6GB of RAM Virtual Machine costs $45/month

8GB of RAM costs $60/month



Daniel Aroustamov

+1 (438) 883-3837



https://XcodeClub.com



