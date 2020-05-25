XcodeClub.com Adds New Cloud Mac Servers with 6GB and 8GB Memory Options

Montreal, Canada, May 25, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- XcodeClub.com Cloud Mac rental service announces new Cloud Mac servers with 6GB and 8GB memory options for advanced users with high performance requirements.
Cloud Mac computers are a cost-efficient alternative to buying a physical Macintosh computer. They enable the user to build, test and publish apps and indie games to Apple Appstore without buying a Mac.
XcodeClub.com Cloud Macs has fast servers in Canada and Europe, with latest MacOs deployed on all machines.
Pricing
XcodeClub.com Cloud Mac Servers start at $30/month for 4GB or RAM machine
6GB of RAM Virtual Machine costs $45/month
8GB of RAM costs $60/month
For further information and personalized support, a live chat is always available at http://XcodeClub.com.