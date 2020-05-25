PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
XcodeClub.com Cloud Macs

XcodeClub.com Adds New Cloud Mac Servers with 6GB and 8GB Memory Options


Montreal, Canada, May 25, 2020 --(PR.com)-- XcodeClub.com Cloud Mac rental service announces new Cloud Mac servers with 6GB and 8GB memory options for advanced users with high performance requirements.

Cloud Mac computers are a cost-efficient alternative to buying a physical Macintosh computer. They enable the user to build, test and publish apps and indie games to Apple Appstore without buying a Mac.

XcodeClub.com Cloud Macs has fast servers in Canada and Europe, with latest MacOs deployed on all machines.

Pricing

XcodeClub.com Cloud Mac Servers start at $30/month for 4GB or RAM machine
6GB of RAM Virtual Machine costs $45/month
8GB of RAM costs $60/month

For further information and personalized support, a live chat is always available at http://XcodeClub.com.
Contact Information
XcodeClub.com Cloud Macs
Daniel Aroustamov
+1 (438) 883-3837
Contact
https://XcodeClub.com

